Announcing new Google Cloud regions in Asia Pacific





The digital tools provided by cloud computing are driving transformation around the world, including in Asia Pacific. In fact, IDC expects total spending on cloud services in Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) to reach US$282 billion by 2025. In addition to his six previously announced regions of Berlin, Dammam, Doha, Mexico, Tel Aviv and Turin, in addition to Malaysia, Thailand and New Zealand,

These new regions will join the 34 cloud regions currently in operation around the world at launch. Eleven of them are located in Asia Pacific, offering high-performance services running on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Key controls that enable enterprises, start-ups and public sector organizations in various industries in Asia Pacific to maintain low latency and the highest security, data residency and compliance standards, including specific data storage requirements benefit from

The new Google Cloud regions will help organizations meet the growing need in the area of ​​digital sovereignty and increase opportunities for digital transformation and innovation in Asia Pacific. With this announcement, Google Cloud will provide customers with more options to access capabilities from their local cloud regions while helping them transition to hybrid and multi-cloud environments,” said Cloud Services, IDC Asia/Pacific. and Daphne Chung, Research Director, Software Research.

Voices of Customers and Partners

From retail, media, and entertainment to financial services and the public sector, leading organizations rely on Google Cloud as their trusted innovation partner. New Google Cloud regions in Malaysia, Thailand, and New Zealand help our customers continue to grow and solve their most important business problems. We work with our customers to ensure that cloud regions meet their evolving needs.

Kami was born in the age of digital natives. To scale globally, an ongoing innovation he needed a partner like Google Cloud to support his journey. Since then, we have delivered engaging and trusted experiences to millions of teachers and students around the world, so we are very excited to hear that a new region is coming to New Zealand. We are now able to serve New Zealand users with low latency, further improving and optimizing our free, premium service to all New Zealand schools. – Jordan Thoms, Chief Technology Officer, Kami

Our customers are the heart of our business and helping New Zealanders find what they are looking for faster than ever is our top priority. Our collaboration with Google Cloud is critical to ensuring the stability and resilience of our infrastructure, enabling us to deliver a world-class experience to the 650,000 New Zealanders who visit our site daily. We welcome Google Cloud’s investment in New Zealand and look forward to more opportunities to work closely together on our technology transformation journey. – Anders Skoe, CEO, Trade Me

Digital transformation will play a key role in helping Vodafone deliver a better customer experience and connect all New Zealanders. Vodafone New Zealand CEO Jason Paris said:

Our journey with Google Cloud spans almost five years. The latest partnerships and joint innovation initiatives have paved the way for AirAsia and Capital A to disrupt the digital platform space in the same way airlines do. In addition, the announcement of new cloud regions, also coming to Malaysia and Thailand, will expand capabilities within the regions to complement and support our desire to establish the airasia Super App at the heart of e-commerce. Demonstrates Google Cloud’s continued aspirations. , logistics and fintech ecosystems while enriching communities and providing inclusiveness, accessibility and value to all of his 700 million people in ASEAN. We couldn’t be more excited about this major milestone and the new possibilities that Google Cloud’s expanding network of cloud regions will create for us, our peers, and the public. – Tony Fernandes, CEO, Capital A

With Google Cloud’s world-class cloud-based analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) tools, Media Prima embeds digital DNA throughout the organization to deliver credible, real-time news updates during peak times when people need it most, and can now be implemented. New engagement models such as content commerce can help you diversify your revenue streams and stay at the forefront of a shifting industry. By enabling digital infrastructure and applications to be placed closer to the audience, this cloud region will power data-driven content production and delivery to reach the Malaysian public in new and innovative ways. enhance our ability to enrich the lives of Malaysian people by engaging, entertaining and engaging them. medium. – Rafiq Razali, Group Managing Director, Media Prima

Google Cloud’s global network plays an integral role in Krungthai Bank’s adoption of advanced data analytics, cybersecurity, AI and open banking capabilities to use digital services to meet its daily funding needs Earning and maintaining the trust of 40 million Thais. This new cloud region is a fundamentally important milestone that will help accelerate our ongoing digital transformation and sustainable growth strategy within local regulatory frameworks. Maybe so. – Payong Srivanich, CEO, Krungthai Bank

Moved operations and applications to Google Cloud’s leading data cloud infrastructure to provide small business owners, couriers and consumers with ever more personalized services and experiences, more cost-effectively and sustainably. Now available in any possible way. The new cloud regions bring you physically closer to the computing resources provided by Google Cloud, giving you faster and more complete access to cloud technologies. This helps strengthen our mission to build homegrown super apps that empower small players and fuel the grassroots economy. – Thana Thienachariya, Chairman of the Board of Purple Ventures Co., Ltd (Robinhood)

Providing a global network

These new cloud regions represent our continued commitment to supporting digital transformation across Asia Pacific. We are investing to expand connectivity across the region by working with telecom industry partners to establish submarine cables and major city hubs such as Apricot, Echo, JGA South, INDIGO and Topaz. continues.

Learn more about our global cloud infrastructure, including new and upcoming regions.

1. Source: Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan) All Cloud Forecast, 20202025, Doc # AP47756122, February 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/infrastructure/announcing-new-google-cloud-regions-in-asia-pacific The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos