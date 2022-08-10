Sustainability innovation is a concern for startups both now and in the future





Startups face many challenges in their quest to grow into successful businesses, whether in the areas of fundraising, market penetration, or sales. One emerging concern increasingly affecting start-ups is climate-related transition risk, the risks associated with transitioning to a low-carbon economy. These risks manifest themselves through policy changes, technology changes, reputational risks, and market risks. For example, as consumer tastes change, companies will not have a market in the future to sell certain products that harm the environment.

These transition risks are comprehensive. The market as a whole is subject to these risks, but each company is affected according to its exposure and vulnerability. Nonetheless, startups in the sustainability space (i.e. clean tech and climate change) are in what I would call a double jeopardy. On the one hand, like other companies, they face transition risks related to climate change, but on the other hand, they are focused on finding solutions to issues related to sustainability. Their position is somewhat riskier.

As a mentor to several accelerators, I have generally noticed that one of the biggest problems in the field of sustainability innovation is that many entrepreneurs are trying to solve today’s problems with new technologies. rice field. It’s a misconception that most solutions need to be resolved not just today. Address not just problems, but tomorrow’s problems and even future migration risks. These changes may be unknown, making it very difficult for startups and investors to make the right strategic and funding decisions.

Startups’ go-to-market strategies often focus on today’s conditions when they should focus on future trends, markets, and regulations. This is especially true as most innovations in the field of sustainability require longer R&D and time-to-market than IT startups. This longer timeframe makes transition risk more likely during a given investment round.

Apart from the limited capital currently provided by the government, in today’s startup ecosystem only a limited segment of the investment sector (mainly early-stage VCs and angel investors) is able to meet future needs and these Focus on the “unknown”. Most require the startup to have a product or service with the ability to generate revenue within a few years. It is also the reason why it is so perpetuating the current state of technology.

There are many examples of an ever-changing regulatory environment rendering today’s new technological advances irrelevant in the future. For example, there are many startups focused on alternatives to plastic. Technologies such as bioenergy fuels and biodegradable plastics (such as polylactic acid and thermoplastic starch) made from crops such as corn, bamboo, and sugar cane are likely to become a problem in the future due to food shortages due to the increasing frequency of extreme climate change. may be prohibited. Heatwaves, droughts, water scarcity. Needless to say, technologies that contribute to deforestation are against the goal of doing no harm and therefore against the EU’s green classification for sustainable activities. As an example, a few years ago the EU labeled second-generation biofuels from palm oil as unsustainable because they contribute to excessive deforestation. Products of this kind were banned in Europe.

Standards are also constantly evolving. For example, the Israeli Green Building Standard (No. 5281) was recently mandated for new buildings. This is good news for startups that offer technology that meets their requirements. However, industry experts already agree that in its current form, the goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions from the building sector by 2050 is irrelevant. If future requirements are 50-90%, this is good enough.

Another hot spot on the innovation scene is the textile industry, one of the most polluting industries on the planet. There are hundreds of startups around the world looking to reduce consumption and waste and facilitate the transition to a circular economy. I think many of these start-ups will become irrelevant due to new standards in the textile industry, including those of the European Union. Imagine having to meet international standards and specific material requirements that facilitate post-use recycling. This makes certain startup ideas obsolete.

This issue may not be a concern for those currently expecting a return on investment in 3-5 years, but for investors funding startups closer to 2030 or beyond. should be a concern. This is because the closer we get to 2030, the more likely it is that we will need to make major changes to our way of life to combat the effects of global warming. That’s when abrupt regulatory changes are most likely to be expected, and certain technologies just don’t meet the demands.

The question is, what can startups do to prepare for the unknown? Most startups think of transition in terms of going from startup to scale-up or from service to product, but transition also means being able to adapt to market and regulatory changes. A transition strategy should include consideration of climate risks and how companies will adapt to different scenarios based on future regulations and market expectations. Having a strategy like this can help startups become more resilient and survive.

Galit Palzur is an economist specializing in corporate risk management for natural disasters, extreme events, sustainability and climate change.

