Google storytelling app for kids comes to website





Read Along hopes to help children improve their literacy skills by using Google’s speech recognition technology to give them read-along words and visual feedback. Originally an Android app, Google’s Read Along is now on the web and more accessible.

Read Along first launched in India in 2019 and expanded a year later. Intended for ages 5 and up, in over 180 countries he supports 9 languages ​​(including English, Spanish, Portuguese and Hindi). According to Google, in the last three years he said more than 30 million children have read her 120 million stories.

Google’s text-to-speech and speech recognition technology detects whether students are having trouble reading or reading well. Children receive “corrective and encouraging” feedback from Diya, a “reading assistant”. For privacy reasons, Android apps can work offline (after stories are downloaded), but all audio processing happens on the device and is not sent to Google servers.

Google is now bringing Read Along to the web in public beta and readying it for laptops and PCs. Speech recognition currently works in browsers that support Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, but Safari is “coming soon.” Signing in is optional and multiple accounts can be used.

Google positions readalong.google.com as a ‘new opportunity'[y] Teachers and educational leaders around the world can use Read Along as a reading practice tool for their students in their schools. The company recommends using her Google Workspace for Education account at school and her personal Google account with Family Link at home.

In terms of content, there are already hundreds of illustrated stories categorized into different reading levels.

In addition to launching the website, we are also adding some new stories. We have partnered with two well-known YouTube content creators, ChuChu TV and his USP Studios, to adapt some of their popular videos in storybook format. Our partnership with Kutuki continues, adapting Kutuki’s excellent collection of English and Hindi alphabet books and phonics books for early readers. These titles will be available later this year.

