Newsight Imaging image sensor technology wins Innovation Leadership Award

Frost & Sullivan recently won Newsight Imaging’s 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its image sensor technology. Newsight Imaging specializes in developing high-performance complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors for three-dimensional (3D) machine vision systems and spectral analysis applications, delivering superior image quality and cost-effective solutions. offer to customers.

The company’s core image sensing technology is driven by an enhanced time-of-flight (eTOF) principle that allows the sensor to acquire maximum depth. This state-of-the-art image sensing technology ensures the highest accuracy and reliability in automotive applications. However, Newsight Imaging’s sensors are used in a variety of fields including major industries such as automotive, mobile, robotics, industrial, healthcare, water treatment, food and beverage.

Deexeta Mohankumar, Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, said Newsight Imagings’ core image sensing technology captures the highest depth of every point, enabling advanced real-time image sensing capabilities, delivering the highest accuracy and precision for automotive applications. It states that it is essential to ensure safety. The company’s state-of-the-art technology provides highly integrated solutions for production monitoring, enabling real-time monitoring and operability of any manufacturing process. Frost & Sullivan expects the technology to spread rapidly.

In addition, Newsight Imaging’s proprietary technology dramatically improves LiDAR (light detection and ranging) for self-driving cars at a fraction of the cost. As a result, Newsight Imaging has successfully delivered meaningful, best-in-class, and innovative solutions that meet customers’ business requirements.

The future looks bright for Newsight Imaging as the European automotive sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2019 to 2024. its customer base.

We have built a strong reputation among a large number of customers by continuously meeting their current and growing demand for accurate, reliable and affordable 3D machine vision solutions. In addition, Newsight Imaging has successfully released several new features and product enhancements in 2021. This further serves as a testament to technological advancements and a commitment to business growth, said Norazah Bachok, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan. Whether for automotive safety, robotics, LiDAR, or other applications, Newsight Imaging’s comprehensive 3D CMOS image sensor chips are the ideal choice. Since then, this revolutionary 3D image sensor technology has enabled the company to achieve remarkable commercial success.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to companies that have developed products with innovative features and functionality that are rapidly gaining market acceptance. This award recognizes the quality of the solution and the increased customer value it enables.

