‘Electrical event’ at Iowa data center caused Google outage yesterday





An “electrical accident” at Google’s data center in Iowa left three people critically injured.

Google’s data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa recently hosted an “Electricity Event”. Not only did this cause a power outage yesterday, but three people were seriously injured after suffering burns and were transported in critical condition to a nearby Nebraska Medical Center, according to authorities and news outlets such as his KETV Omaha.

The incident is currently under investigation, and Google has made it clear that it is taking the matter seriously. In a statement to his KETV, a Google spokesperson said the company is working closely with local partners and local authorities to find out the truth of the situation.

“Today, we are aware that an electrical accident occurred at Google’s data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, injuring three people on site who are currently receiving treatment. The health and safety of all workers is It is our absolute top priority and we are working closely with our partners and local authorities to thoroughly investigate the situation and provide assistance where necessary.”

© Vincent Janinck | AFP via Getty Images

Council Bluffs Fire Department Assistant Chief Jim Wood told The Globe Gazette that first responders were dispatched to the data center at 11:59 a.m. following reports of the electrical incident. Wood did not specify the cause, but said, “It was definitely some kind of electrical problem.”

In a statement given to 6 News, the incident was reportedly due to an “electrical explosion” that occurred “while three people were accessing an electrical box when an arc occurred.” . Regardless of the exact cause, it is disconcerting to hear about this event and the serious injuries that have resulted.Finally, I wish a full and speedy recovery to all three of her who were injured in the electrical event.

For more information, be sure to read the reports from KETV, Globe Gazette and 6 News. You can also read more about Google in our previous posts, including how Google recently postponed third-party replacement of his cookies to his 2024.

