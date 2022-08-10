Gartner identifies 25 new technologies for 2022 Hype Cycle





According to the company, these technologies could enable immersive experiences, accelerated AI automation, and optimized technician delivery within the next two to ten years.

Image: Adobe Stock

Gartner has added 25 emerging technologies to watch in its 2022 Emerging Technologies Hype Cycle. The company says it will enable the evolution and expansion of immersive experiences, accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) automation, and optimize technician delivery.

Innovation details

Emerging technologies are very different from the three Gartners 2021 hype cycle themes. Gartner explains that topics are meant to be dynamic and that they’ll be picked up for a year or two, after which they won’t be tracked to make room for other emerging technologies. Did.

These technologies and trends have the potential to deliver significant competitive advantages over the next two to ten years.

Melissa Davis, vice president analyst at Gartner, said in a statement that emerging technologies offer transformative potential for business, but that CIOs and technology innovation leaders are facing growing resource constraints. They face the challenge of expanding their digital capabilities while improving their versatility. It is imperative that organizations cut through the noise surrounding emerging technologies to accelerate change by leveraging innovations that drive competitive differentiation and efficiency.

Reference: Artificial Intelligence Ethics Policy (TechRepublic Premium)

All the technologies in the Hype Cycle are in their early stages, but some are in their early stages and there is great uncertainty about how they will evolve, said Gary Olliffe, a prominent vice president analyst at Gartner. said in a statement. Such technologies are more risky to deploy, but potentially more rewarding to early adopters who can evaluate and leverage unproven technologies to suit their organization’s ability to handle them.

Earlier this year, industry experts named emerging technologies such as composable apps, cybersecurity mesh, and privacy-enhanced computing that will shape corporate strategies in 2022.

Gartners Top Three Emerging Technology Trends The Evolution and Expansion of Immersive Experiences

The future of digital experiences is immersive. A collection of new technologies will support such experiences through dynamic virtual representations of customers and people, environments, ecosystems, and new modes of user engagement.

These technologies allow individuals to control their identities and data and experience virtual ecosystems that can be integrated with digital currencies. These technologies can help you reach your customers in new ways to enhance or tap into new revenue streams, he said Gartner.

Notable technologies that provide evolving and expanding immersive experiences are Metaverse, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Super Apps and Web3, Decentralized Identities, Digital Humans, Customer Digital Twins, and Internal Talent Markets.

Reference: Metaverse Cheat Sheet: What You Need to Know (Free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Acceleration of AI automation

Adoption of AI is growing as an integral part of products, services, and solutions. This accelerates the creation of specialized AI models that can be applied to automate model development, training, and deployment. AI automation refocuses the role of humans in AI development, resulting in more accurate predictions and decision making, and faster time to expected benefits.

Technologies supporting accelerated AI automation are autonomic systems, causal AI, underlying models, generative design AI, and machine learning code generation.

Optimized Technician Delivery

Successful digital businesses are built, not bought. A suite of new technologies will focus on products, services, such as the Fusion team, and the solution builder community and the platforms they use. These technologies optimize and accelerate the delivery of products, services and solutions, and provide feedback and insights that make business operations more sustainable.

Key technologies that optimize tech delivery are: Enhanced FinOps, Cloud Data Ecosystem, Cloud Sustainability, Computational Storage, Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture, Data Observability, Dynamic Risk Governance, Industry Cloud Platforms, Minimal Viable Architecture, Observability Driven Development, OpenTelemetry, and Platform Engineering. .

According to Gartner, the Emerging Technologies Hype Cycle identifies key insights from more than 2,000 technologies and applied frameworks, which the company creates an annual profile to concisely summarize the set of emerging technologies and trends you need to know. This is summarized in

The report also details most of the technologies that appeared in the 2021 edition of the Hype Cycle that the company has removed. They are still tracked in other hype cycles, but some are retired and some are updating their profiles, Gartner said.

