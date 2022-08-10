Google Attacks Apple Again Over ‘Green Bubble’ Problem





TL;DR

Google has launched a website to address the so-called green bubble hate that Android users face from iPhone users. This site describes RCS, Apple’s own messaging platform, and more. Google hopes this information will inform users why iMessage causes so many problems.

Google has been a big proponent of Rich Content Services (RCS) for messaging apps. In fact, when the US-based wireless carriers collectively hobbled over deploying support, Google replaced them all and rolled itself out.

But no matter what Google does when it comes to messaging, it can’t replace Apple. The iMessage platform doesn’t use his RCS, and Apple’s own system creates so-called green bubble hate that an iPhone user throws at her Android user.

Google also published a blog post with an interview with Google’s Elmar Weber. In the interview, Weber analyzes the battle between his RCS and iMessage very briefly. He also seems to have little fear of blaming Apple for interoperability issues between iPhones and Android phones.

Green Bubble Hate: What’s Happening?

If you haven’t noticed the green bubble phenomenon, you probably don’t live in the United States. Here in the US, most iPhone users use iMessage as their only chat platform. Because of this, her Android users in group chats break various iMessage features. Rather than jumping on platform-agnostic services like WhatsApp and Telegram, a US iPhone user may simply reject her Android user, destroying relationships and friendships in the process.

For years, Google has been silent on this issue. Recently, however, the company has become more vocal. It is said directly that Apple should adopt her RCS protocol within her iMessage to work well with the rest of the world. I have also acknowledged the Green Bubble phenomenon several times.

Of course, Apple knows that the millions of US-based iPhone users won’t abandon iOS just because they rely on iMessage. This is his billion dollar company for Apple and he won’t give it up without a fight. No matter how much Google points at it, it won’t change.

Still, if you don’t know what’s going on here, Google has a great website. So there it is.

