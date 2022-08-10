Biden signs semiconductor bill





President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a $280 billion bill aimed at boosting domestic semiconductor production and funding science and technology research.

What you need to know President Joe Biden signed into law a $280 billion bill aimed at boosting domestic semiconductor production and funding science and technology research.The bill includes $52.7 billion in subsidies to boost domestic semiconductor production and about $24 billion worth of domestic chip investment to ease supply chain disruptions, strengthen national security, and strengthen ties with China. Proponents say it’s essential to boost competitiveness Some of the bill’s opponents see the bill as a blank check for the semiconductor industry or corporate benefits

The CHIPS and Science Act includes $52.7 billion in subsidies to boost domestic semiconductor production and a 25% tax break on domestic chip investments worth about $24 billion. The bill passed the Senate and House of Representatives last month bipartisanly.

Biden’s signature comes at a time when the administration is trying to combat skyrocketing prices for new and used cars, etc., which have skyrocketed during the pandemic due to a shortage of critical semiconductor chips, which are mostly manufactured overseas. rice field.

The president on Tuesday called it a “once-in-a-generation investment in America itself.”

“We know there are those who are more focused on seeking power than securing the future, those who seek division instead of strength and unity, and those who dismantle rather than build. Today is a day for builders,” he said.

“Fifty to 75 years from now, 100 years from now, some people will look back on this week,” Biden added. “They will know we met at this moment.”

The president highlighted all-new announcements from chip-making companies, including Micron’s new $40 billion commitment to build a factory to make memory chips used in smartphones over the next decade.

Biden also said Intel, which had previously announced plans to build a $20 billion chip factory in central Ohio, plans to break ground early this fall. The company was delaying the project while the bill was being negotiated in the Capitol.

“We are building an entire semiconductor ecosystem here in the United States,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

“That means creating hundreds of thousands of high-quality, high-paying manufacturing jobs in the United States.”

The bill also includes $200 billion for federally-sponsored scientific research, $1.5 billion for the development of open-architecture, software-based wireless technologies, and $11 billion for the Department of Commerce to establish regional technology hubs across the country. It is

The measures also include “guardrails to ensure that companies that receive taxpayer dollars invest in America and that union members build new manufacturing plants across the country,” Biden said after passing the bill. pointed out later.

The bill is the latest in a string of legislative victories for President Biden and Congressional Democrats in recent weeks, including an inflation-cutting bill, sweeping climate change, health care and tax packages.

“We are committed to leading the world again for decades to come,” Biden said Tuesday.

Supporters welcomed the bill’s passage, saying it was vital to economic prosperity and national security.

“Last year, one-third of core inflation in 2021 was due to high car prices,” President Biden said at a meeting with CEOs and labor leaders last month. “Do you know why it’s being pushed? It’s because we can’t build more cars. Why? A shortage of semiconductors.

America invented semiconductors, but over the years manufacturing of those semiconductors has been shipped overseas, Biden added. And during the pandemic, when the overseas factories that made these chips closed, the global economy basically came to a halt, driving up costs for families around the world, but especially here.

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), one of the bill’s biggest supporters in the Republican caucuses, told CNBC last month that all high-end computer chips come mostly from Taiwan and some from South Korea. I said yes. And we cannot rely on countries far from the mainland United States for chips in our missile systems. [and] For components used in radars and aircraft.

Some of the bill’s opponents, including progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and House GOP Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California), called the bill a “blank check” or ” It is criticized as “corporate welfare of the semiconductor industry”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/news/2022/08/09/biden-sign-chips-science-act-semiconductor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos