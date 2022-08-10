Fact Sheet: CHIPS and Science Law to Cut Costs, Create Jobs, Strengthen Supply Chains and Compete with China





In Biden’s first year in office, the Biden-Harris administration launched an industrial strategy to revitalize domestic manufacturing, create high-paying jobs in the United States, strengthen America’s supply chains, and accelerate the industries of the future. It was conducted. These policies have spurred a historic recovery in manufacturing, adding 642,000 manufacturing jobs since 2021. Construction of new manufacturing facilities increased 116% from last year.

Today, President Biden signed into law the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, building on this progress to make historic investments to help American workers, communities, and businesses compete successfully in the 21st century. increase. Strengthen America’s manufacturing, supply chain, and national security, and invest in research and development, science and technology, and the workforce of the future to ensure America is a leader in tomorrow’s industries, including nanotechnology, clean energy, and quantum. let me continue. Computing, artificial intelligence. The CHIPs and Science Act makes smart investments so Americans can compete and win their future.

This week, spurred by the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, companies announced nearly $50 billion in additional investment in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing. This brings total business investment to nearly $150 billion since President Biden took office.

Micron announced a $40 billion investment in manufacturing memory chips critical to computers and electronic devices. This will create up to 40,000 new jobs in construction and manufacturing. This investment alone will increase his U.S. market share of memory chip production from less than 2% to as much as 10% over the next decade. Qualcomm, one of the world’s leading fabless semiconductor companies, has announced plans to increase semiconductor production in the United States by up to 50% over the next five years.

The CHIPS and Science Act promotes U.S. semiconductor research, development and production and secures U.S. leadership in the technologies that form the basis of everything from automobiles to consumer electronics to defense systems. America invented the semiconductor, but today it produces about 10% of the world’s supply, and none of the cutting-edge chips are produced. Instead, it relies on East Asia for her 75% of global production. The CHIPS and Science Act will free up hundreds of billions more dollars in private sector semiconductor investment across the country, including production critical to national defense and critical sectors.

This law also ensures that the United States maintains and advances its scientific and technological superiority. In the mid-1960s, when the race to the moon was at its peak, the federal government invested 2% of GDP in research and development. By 2020, that number had dropped to less than 1% he said. The economic growth and prosperity of the past four decades has been concentrated in a few coastal areas, leaving too many communities behind. The CHIPS and Science Act will ensure the future is built across America, bringing science and technology opportunities to those who have been historically marginalized.

The Biden-Harris administration has already taken steps to deploy CHIPS and science law funding quickly and responsibly.

Regulated permission for high tech manufacturing. Today, the administration announced the launch of a sector-specific interagency expert working group on high-tech manufacturing licensing and permitting-related project implementation issues, consistent with the Presidential Licensing Action Plan announced in May. . This interagency working group will build on the interagency CHIPS and science legislation currently planned between the Environmental Quality Council, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Department of Commerce. It helps ensure cooperation and coordination with federal agencies, the private sector, state and local governments, and facilitate timely and effective reviews of all federally funded projects. The working group will also serve as a best practice clearinghouse for permits and other project implementation issues to assist in the implementation of projects funded by the bill. The President’s Committee of Scientific and Technological Advisors (PCAST) announces new recommendations for semiconductor research and development. Today, PCAST ​​sent a letter to the President with recommendations for implementing CHIPS and scientific law. Promote innovation by reducing barriers to entry for startups. Encourage the development of chiplet platforms that enable start-ups and researchers to innovate faster and at lower cost. It also sets a national semiconductor research agenda, including basic research and grand challenges, such as building the first Zettascale his supercomputer, which is 1,000 times faster than the fastest supercomputer currently available. . The full PCAST ​​Semiconductor Report will be released this fall.

CHIPS and scientific law do the following:

Strengthen U.S. leadership in semiconductors. The CHIPS and Science Act provides $52.7 billion for semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development in America. This includes $2 billion in legacy chips used in automotive and defense systems, $13.2 billion in R&D and workforce development, and $5 billion in funding for international information and communication technology security and semiconductor supply chain activities. $39 billion in manufacturing incentives, including $100 million. It also provides a 25% investment tax credit on capital expenditures for manufacturing semiconductors and related equipment. These incentives will secure domestic supply, create tens of thousands of high-paying trade union construction jobs and thousands more highly skilled manufacturing jobs, and drive hundreds of billions of dollars more in private investment. .

The bill requires recipients to demonstrate significant investment in workers and communities, including opportunities for small businesses and disadvantaged communities, and provides incentives for semiconductors. We are committed to supporting equitable economic growth and development.

These funds also come with strong guardrails to prevent recipients from building certain facilities in China and other countries of concern, and companies to use taxpayer funds for stock buybacks and shareholder dividends. prevent this from happening. He also supports high-paying union construction jobs by requiring CHIPS-funded facilities to pay Davis-Bacon prevailing wage rates.

Promote US innovation in the wireless supply chain. The CHIPS and Science Act includes $1.5 billion to promote and deploy wireless technologies that use open, interoperable radio access networks. This investment strengthens US leadership in wireless technology and its supply chain. Advance America’s global leadership in future technologies. America’s leadership in new technologies, from artificial intelligence to biotechnology to computing, is critical to both future economic competitiveness and national security. Public investment in research and development lays the foundation for future breakthroughs that will generate new businesses, new jobs and more exports over time.

The CHIPS and Science Act empowers the National Science Foundation (NSF) to focus on areas such as semiconductors and advanced computing, advanced communications technology, advanced energy technology, quantum information technology, and biotechnology. , and establish a Directorate of Partnerships. It enhances research and commercialization of technology and ensures that what is invented in America is made in America. The Act also reauthorizes basic and use-inspired research at the Department of Energy’s Office of Science and the National Institute of Standards and Technology to maintain America’s leadership in science and engineering as the engine of innovation in the United States. and zoom in.

Promote regional economic growth and development. The CHIPS and Science Act brings together state and local governments, institutions of higher education, trade unions, businesses, and community-based organizations to build regional partnerships for technology development across the country. Approved to invest $10 billion in tech hubs. innovation, and manufacturing sector.

These hubs create jobs, drive local economic development, and position communities across the country to lead high-growth, high-wage sectors such as artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy technologies. Also, at the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Authority (EDA), he approved the $1 billion RECOMPETE pilot program to alleviate persistent economic depression and promote long-term comprehensive economic development and job creation in the most needy communities. to support

Bringing more Americans into STEM opportunities and into high-paying skilled jobs. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and workforce development activities to develop the skills needed to land the highly skilled jobs of emerging industries built on the technologies of the future. Essential. Ensuring that people from all backgrounds, all regions and communities across the country, especially those in marginalized, underserved and underresourced communities, can benefit from and participate in STEM education and training opportunities To do so, CHIPS and Science Law expand investments in STEM education and training, from new K-12s to community colleges, undergraduate and graduate education. The Act authorizes investments to expand the geographic and institutional diversity of research institutions and the students and researchers they serve. – Underserved students and communities, primarily through the National Science Foundation (NSF). The CHIPS and Science Act also broadens the geographic diversity of research and innovation funding, tapping into the talent and ideas found across America. The law also gives agencies and institutions the mandate and tools to combat sexual and gender-based harassment in science. Through these investments and initiatives, the bill will support research and emerging research institutes that serve minorities, learners, educators and researchers in rural communities, while ensuring that people of all backgrounds and experiences are included. Expand participation and drive the building of the STEM ecosystem. It looks and benefits like all of America.

