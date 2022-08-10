Google’s new Android website asks Apple to add RCS Texting to iMessage





what’s happening

Google is working with Apple to support the iPhone’s RCS text messaging standard in new website campaigns.

why it matters

Google defends the RCS standard as an alternative to SMS and MMS, arguing that iPhone support will dramatically improve texting across devices.

what’s next

While iOS 16’s adoption of RCS is questionable, Apple is likely launching new features within iMessage when iOS 16 becomes generally available in September.

Google’s Android group will launch a new website campaign on Tuesday focused on asking Apple to support the RCS text messaging standard in Apple’s Messages app.

The website focuses specifically on Apple’s “green bubble” experience when messages are delivered via SMS and MMS standards compared to iMessage and most chat apps. RCS includes many of the features found in chat apps like iMessage, WhatsApp and Signal, such as typing indicators, encrypted messages, high-quality photo sending, and more.

This campaign is Google’s latest effort to encourage Apple to use the RCS text standard. RCS Text Standard is still an Android-only text messaging service with 500 million monthly active users. While RCS currently has support from major US mobile carriers, it’s not adopted within Apple’s Messages app or within devices such as basic phones, but it’s essentially an Android phone-only “iMessage “is.

Google’s campaign website lists Signal and WhatsApp as cross-platform alternatives to Apple’s iMessage. Notably, it doesn’t include Google’s new chat app to replace Hangouts, despite Google’s history of creating its own failed chat apps.

Google

However, it’s worth noting that Google invested in RCS (aka Chat in Android’s Messages app) after years of unsuccessful attempts to develop its own chat app service. Most recently, Google created another app to replace the Hangouts service, also known as Chat, and the Duo video calling app is integrated with Google Meet.

Rather than trying to move users to another Google-owned service, the campaign website uses cross-platform chat apps such as Signal and Meta’s WhatsApp for a more universal texting experience. Suggested as an option. WhatsApp also announced new privacy features on Tuesday that add the ability to quietly leave group chats, hide your online status, and block screenshots of content that is seen only once.

Google’s lobbying of Apple comes a month before the iPhone maker is expected to widely release iOS 16. iOS 16 adds the ability to edit and unsend messages sent via the iMessage service. Apple has been quiet about whether it plans to eventually support RCS, but the iOS 16 public beta includes support for message reactions sent via SMS group chats.

Now Playing: Watch: Android Finally Supports iMessage Envy

8:43

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/googles-new-android-website-asks-apple-to-add-rcs-texting-to-imessage/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos