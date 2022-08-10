Pixel Buds Pro VS. Apple AirPods Pro: First Pixel Buds with ANC





Since the release of the first pair of Pixel Buds in 2017, Google’s entry into the wireless earbud space has been do-or-die. Connection issues, uneven fit, and subpar sound quality plagued the original his Pixel Buds, disappointing fans and audiophiles alike. And while Google has stepped up its game significantly with his Pixel Buds A series, the brand’s fans are still waiting for a pair of truly wireless earbuds that can compete with Apple’s AirPods Pro and Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds. I was.

Five years later, we finally have a winner. The Google Pixel Buds Pro are a great pair of noise-cancelling wireless buds that rival the competition.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

A Pop of Color: Unpacking the Pixel Buds Pro

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro come in four colors: Coral, Lemongrass, Fog, and Charcoal. If you’re looking for something understated for office use, we recommend sticking to the charcoal hue. I like the bright orange, which stands out easily against the sea.

At first glance, the sleek pebble-shaped case boasts a clean look with rounded edges and a simple snap closure design. The case fits snugly in your jeans pocket or clutch without worrying about it falling out.

The box includes two extra ear tips to customize your earbuds, a generic warranty card, and a quick setup guide. Very useful if you are new to the Pixel Buds lineup. Pixel Buds Pro support a USB-C charging cable, but no additional charger is included with the case. Most of us already own a USB-C charger, so this isn’t a big deal, but it would have been nice to have it in the box. , so it’s perfect if you already own a wireless charging pad.

Big change from previous generation Pixel Buds: design and comfort

The buds themselves are lightweight, weighing only about 6.1 grams each. It’s heavier than the Apple Airpod Pro’s 5.4-gram design, but the extra weight is barely noticeable.Even after 3-4 hours of wearing, it doesn’t feel heavy or weigh down your ear canals.

This design is a far cry from the old Pixel Buds, which had wing tips to help keep each earbud secure. The new Pixel Buds Pro instead feature bulbous round heads that nestle against your outer ear and plug-in style ear tips designed to stay in place while you engage in strenuous activity.

Even after trying all three sizes of eartips, the Pixel Buds Pro didn’t feel like they were sitting securely in my ears, so I had a bone picking fit. Expect noise-cancelling buds. I would like to preface this by saying that I have small ear canals and that could have been the problem.If your ears are large, you may not have a fit issue. I had to keep adjusting the fit every five minutes during my morning walk, which was a bit of a pain as the touch controls are very sensitive.

This fit issue doesn’t take away from your comfort, as you can wear these earbuds for hours as well as during a nap without any discomfort or pain.

Are Pixel Buds Pro waterproof?

Like the Pixel Buds A-Series, the Pixel Buds Pro have an IPX4 waterproof rating. The case also comes with an IPX2 rating which adds to the convenience of this audio device.

IPX4 means you can sweat while wearing these earbuds without worrying about the slightest splash of water damaging them. On the other hand, IPX2 also provides light sweat resistance. But don’t let the charging case get caught in the splashes.

Are the Pixel Buds Pro Google’s best-sounding earbuds?

Drumroll please: Active Noise Cancellation is *finally* available in the new Pixel Buds Pro, making us the first to add this feature. You can activate ANC by pressing and holding the touch controls on the earbuds right out of the box, or you can activate it from the Pixel Buds app. You can also issue voice commands to Google Assistant to turn ANC and Transparency features on and off.

But how does ANC stack up against the competition? In my testing, I found that Google does a pretty decent job of noise cancellation. The buds were great at calming conversations around me and drowning out most of the office noise, but I could hear the constant key-typing noise from my neighbors and the noise of New York City traffic on my way home. I heard some noise as well. This may have something to do with the fact that the buds don’t fit the ears correctly, but it seems to be an issue multiple Pixel Buds Pro wearers have mentioned to me.

That said, as Bose’s QuietComfort Buds and Sony’s buds are known, if you’re not a fan that just plugs in and makes your surroundings completely silent, they’re perfectly fine. If you’re trying to tune in to your surroundings, don’t worry about turning off ANC.

Transparency, on the other hand, is designed to let in ambient noise, especially when you need to have a conversation with the new Pixel Buds connected. I’m not a fan of transparency mode in general, but I found Google’s transparency mode to be very helpful — even when music was playing in my ears, it was happening all around me. I could hear the full conversation.

If you dig deeper into the sound, you might find that features like Bass Boost are no longer available in the app, but you’ll be thoroughly impressed with the bass in these buds. The bass was crystal clear with every Memories ‘thump’ and it didn’t overwhelm us even at peak volumes. Vocals also resound without distortion on the bass.

Also, I felt that no matter what song I listened to, it was well balanced. I was able to identify individual instruments and understand the lyrics on a heavy electro house track. Sound clarity is something the Pixel Buds Pro excels through and through. Even when listening to slow tracks like James Blunt’s You’re Beautiful, I was able to discern subtle piano and guitar sounds while the artist was blaring high notes in the background. The Pixel Buds Pro’s sound can best be described as warm, rich and all-encompassing without being overwhelming.

It’s not as audiophile-friendly as some of its competitors, mainly because it doesn’t have advanced codec support (yet). He also doesn’t have his customizable EQ (just an on/off toggle button for the bass and treble-enhancing volume EQ), which is surprising, especially considering his $200 price tag.

As for the mic, I have no problem making calls through the Buds Pro. Your voice sounds clear with minimal distortion, and you can easily interact in large meetings.

Having connectivity issues with your Pixel Buds Pro?

If you’ve used Pixel Buds before, you may have experienced frequent disconnects and random audio dropouts during your daily jam sessions. Luckily, Google has completely fixed this problem with the new Pixel Buds Pro.

These buds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, and in my two weeks of continuous use, I saw no Bluetooth connectivity issues when switching from my laptop to my phone and back to my laptop again. Pairing was also quick, regardless of whether I was testing with an Android or iOS device. These buds support both.

There is also a multipoint connection. That is, at once he can connect to two devices (for example, a tablet and a smartphone) at the same time. This must be turned on in the Pixel Buds app for it to work.

The touch controls are also very responsive, and you can even edit them from the Pixel Buds app in case you want to access your Google voice assistant another way.

Final Verdict: Are Google Pixel Buds Pro Worth It?

The Google Pixel Buds Pro set themselves apart from their predecessors by combining vibrant audio, ANC, and an eye-catching design. They may not be particularly suitable for smaller ears or don’t have the extra audiophile sound features, but they offer the best bass we’ve seen for a pair of Pixel Buds.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Not to mention, a 31-hour battery life (11 hours in the earbuds and another 20 hours in the case) means you won’t need to recharge very often throughout the week. I used these buds for a week straight, averaging around 3 hours a day, and never had to worry about charging. In comparison, the AirPods Pro only give you up to 24 hours of listening time.

Overall, Google has been thoroughly impressed with the Pixel Buds Pro and has renewed faith in its wireless earbud line. It’s a great accessory, especially for Android users, and the added multipoint connectivity makes it much easier to stay connected to your music while switching between different devices.

