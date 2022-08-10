Blockchain in healthcare: 17 examples you should know in 2022





Blockchain in healthcare is being used for everything from protecting patient data to managing pharmaceutical supply chains.

The US will spend almost 20% of its GDP on healthcare in 2020, a record high. If that statistic isn’t jarring enough, consider that the industry continues to be plagued by high hospital costs, inefficient practices, and constant data breaches. spurring a drive for greater efficiency and innovation.

Blockchain healthcare application

Blockchain has a wide range of applications and uses in healthcare. Distributed ledger technology facilitates the secure transfer of patient medical records, manages her chain of drug supply, and helps medical researchers unlock the genetic code.

With its ability to deflate the current spending bubble, protect patient data, and improve the overall experience, using blockchain in healthcare could ease the pain. The technology is already being used to do everything from securely encrypting patient data to managing harmful disease outbreaks.

These 17 examples of blockchain in healthcare are food for thought.

Securing critical medical data is currently the most popular blockchain healthcare application. This is no surprise. Security is a major issue in the healthcare industry. Between July 2021 and June 2022, 692 large-scale healthcare data breaches were reported. Perpetrators stole credit card and banking information, as well as health and genomic testing records.

Blockchain’s ability to maintain a corruption-free, decentralized, and transparent log of all patient data has made blockchain a popular technology for security applications. Furthermore, although blockchain is transparent, it is also private, hiding individual identities with complex and secure codes that can protect the confidentiality of medical data. And the decentralized nature of technology allows patients, doctors, and providers to share the same information quickly and securely.

See how these four companies are applying blockchain to healthcare security.

Location: Foster City, California

Akiri operates a Network-as-a-Service optimized specifically for the healthcare industry to secure the transmission of patient health data. The Akiri system does not store any kind of data. Acting as both a network and a protocol, it sets policies and configures the data layer while validating data sources and destinations in real time.

Akiri keeps your healthcare data secure and only shared with authorized parties when you need it.

Location: Denver, Colorado

The BurstIQs platform helps healthcare companies manage large volumes of patient data safely and securely. Its blockchain technology allows data to be stored, sold, shared, or licensed while maintaining strict compliance with HIPAA rules.

The BurstIQs platform contains complete and up-to-date information on patient health and medical practices, which could help eradicate abuse of opioids and other prescription drugs.

Location: London, England

The Medicalchains blockchain maintains the integrity of health records while establishing a single truth. Physicians, hospitals, and laboratories can all request patient information that has a record of origin and protects the patient’s identity from outside sources.

Location: Lausanne, Switzerland

Guardtime is helping healthcare companies and governments implement blockchain into their cybersecurity practices. The company has been integral in implementing blockchain in Estonia’s healthcare system and has struck a deal with a private healthcare provider in the United Arab Emirates to introduce blockchain into its data privacy system.

Image: Shutterstock Blockchain Medical Records

Waste due to factors such as administrative complexity and medical coordination failures amounts to approximately $760 billion to $935 billion in U.S. healthcare costs each year.

The time-consuming process to access patient medical records uses up staff resources and delays patient care. Blockchain-based medical records offer a cure for these ailments.

The decentralized nature of this technology creates one ecosystem of patient data that can be quickly and efficiently viewed by doctors, hospitals, pharmacists, and everyone else involved in care. As such, blockchain could lead to faster diagnoses and personalized care plans.

These four companies have adopted the concept of blockchain medical records to create shared databases and personalized health plans.

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Avaneer, a company backed by Aetna, Anthem, Cleveland Clinic, and other healthcare leaders, is dedicated to using blockchain technology to improve healthcare efficiency. Avaneer uses a public ledger to support better claims processing, secure healthcare data exchanges, and maintain a provider directory to keep it up to date.

Location: Tampa, Florida

ProCredEx has created a distributed ledger of medical entitlement data. This ledger increases the efficiency of complex datasets by making data immutable and permanently traceable. This allows you to curate data to meet your organization’s unique requirements and share it with qualified partners.

The platform uses a proprietary verification engine to vette and restrict membership to approved organizations, so healthcare systems can quickly obtain verified credentials to ensure patient safety and quality of care. can promote.

Location: New York, New York

Coral Health uses blockchain to accelerate care processes, automate management processes, and improve health. By inserting patient information into distributed ledger technology, the company is connecting doctors, scientists, laboratory technicians and public health officials faster than ever before. Coral Health also implements smart his contracts between patients and medical professionals to ensure data and treatments are accurate.

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Patient data is shared securely and efficiently with end-to-end encryption for patients. The company’s platform allows patients, providers and clinicians to access, store and transfer all critical information via blockchain. Patientory helps the healthcare industry act faster by storing all patient information under her one roof.

Image: ShutterstockBlockchain and Medical Supply Chain Management

How much do we know about our medicine? Can we be sure it hasn’t been tampered with? Is it from a legitimate supplier? These questions are the main concerns of the medical supply chain, or the link between the lab and the market.

Blockchain has had a profound impact on pharmaceutical supply chain management, with its decentralization virtually guaranteeing full transparency of the shipping process. Once a drug ledger is created, the ledger is marked. The ledger continues to record data at every step, including who processed it, where it was located, and so on until it reaches the consumer. Labor costs and waste emissions can also be monitored in this process.

Meet 6 companies using blockchain to reimagine the healthcare supply chain.

Location: San Francisco, California

Chronicled will build a blockchain network to demonstrate CoC. The network helps pharmaceutical companies ensure efficient delivery of medicines and enables law enforcement to investigate suspicious activities such as drug trafficking. Chronicled also created the Mediledger Project, a ledger system dedicated to the safety, privacy and efficiency of the medical supply chain.

Location: New York, New York

Embleema is a virtual trial and regulatory analytics platform designed to rapidly track drug development. Users are solicited to digitally consent to secure, untampered medical data collection. This will be stored and analyzed on the Embleemas blockchain.

The Embleemas platform enables patients to increase treatment availability and improve safety through the company’s Virtual Studies Suite.

Location: Paris, France

Blockpharma provides solutions for pharmaceutical traceability and counterfeiting. The company’s app lets patients know if they’re taking counterfeit medicines by scanning his chain of supply and verifying every shipping point in a fake world.

Location: San Francisco, California

Tierions blockchain audits documents, records and medicines to maintain a clear history of ownership. The company uses timestamps and credentials to maintain proof of ownership across his chain of medical supplies.

Location: Los Angeles, California

SoluLab provides services to support enterprises in blockchain application development. Especially for the healthcare industry, SoluLabs solutions help determine the authenticity of pharmaceuticals and medical data by not only encrypting the data but also tracking its provenance.

Location: London, England

FarmaTrusts’ blockchain solution has applications for tracking medicines, determining the authenticity of medical devices, and maintaining data security for patients planning immunizations and diagnostic tests. The company’s services, for example, help keep counterfeit medicines out of his supply chain, and it also offers an app that allows consumers to verify that medicines are genuine.

Image: Breakthroughs in Shutterstock Genomics

Once a dream, the future potential of genomics to improve human health is now a scientific and financial reality. In 2001, processing the human genome cost him $1 billion. As of 2021, the cost will be below $1,000 for him.

Blockchain is ideal for this growing industry as it can securely store billions of genetic data points. It will also be a marketplace where people can sell their encrypted genetic information to create a broader database, giving scientists access to valuable data faster than ever before.

These three companies are using blockchain to advance our understanding of the most fundamental building blocks of human life.

Location: San Francisco, California

Nebula Genomics uses distributed ledger technology to eliminate unnecessary expenditures and middlemen in the genetic research process. Pharmaceutical and biotech companies spend billions of dollars each year obtaining genetic data from third parties. Nebula Genomics helps build huge genetic databases and encourages users to securely sell their encrypted genetic data.

Location: New York, New York

EncrypGen Gene-Chain is a blockchain-based platform that facilitates the search, sharing, storage and trading of genetic information. The company protects user privacy by allowing only other members to purchase genetic information using secure and traceable DNA tokens. Member companies can use genetic information to build knowledge about genetics and move the industry forward.

Location: Palo Alto, California

Doc.ai uses AI and other machine intelligence to decentralize healthcare on blockchain. Users can opt-in to the company’s platform to share their medical and genomic data with the community of scientists who use the data for predictive modeling. Doc.ai does not store patient data. Once information is uploaded, encrypted on the blockchain, and used in trials, the data is erased to ensure security and privacy.

