



The Justice Department is preparing a second major antitrust lawsuit against Google, according to a new Bloomberg report. The DOJ could sue Google “as early as next month,” according to the report, and the lawsuit will be filed in federal court in either Washington or New York.

Unlike the first major Google antitrust lawsuit initiated by the federal government during the Trump administration, the new lawsuit will focus on Google’s dominance in the digital advertising market. Bloomberg reports that DOJ antitrust attorneys are in the process of wrapping up interviews with publishers after “years of work,” which will eventually culminate in the upcoming lawsuit.

In 2020, the DOJ accused the company of “illegally maintaining a monopoly in the U.S. general search services, search advertising, and general search text advertising market” over its dominance in the online search market. I sued.

At the time, Google countered the lawsuit, arguing that consumers were using the product because it was superior, not because there were no alternatives.

The Biden administration was instrumental in appointing prominent Google critic Jonathan Cantor to head the DOJ’s antitrust division. In his NYT op-ed in 2016, Kanter claimed that Google was notorious for using anti-competitive playbooks to cut off the oxygen supply to its competitors.

The first Google antitrust lawsuits were filed during Trump’s presidency, but the Biden administration inherited that framework, maintaining a rare policy continuity between Trump and the Biden White House, and still embracing its technology. It is working to hold the giants accountable for the anticompetitive behavior that has cemented the Trump and Biden White Houses. Domination of the last decade.

