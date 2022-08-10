Nvidia Unveils New AI-Powered Metaverse Tool at SIGGRAPH – New Stack





Nvidia is fully committed to the Metaverse. At this year’s annual computer graphics conference, SIGGRAPH, Nvidia announced a series of new Metaverse initiatives. These include the launch of the Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE), a suite of cloud-native AI models and services for building 3D avatars. New neural graphics SDKs such as NeuralVDB. We plan to evolve Universal Scene Description (USD), an open source file format for representing 3D scenes. Various other updates for the Omniverse platform.

This year’s SIGGRAPH will likely go down in history, Rev Lebaredian, vice president of Omniverse and Simulation Technology, said at a press conference. He believes 2022 will be the biggest inflection point for the computer graphics industry since his 1993, when the movie Jurassic Park was released. The World Wide Web and Nvidia also started in 1993, he added.

What we are seeing is the beginning of a new era for the Internet, Lebaredian continues. commonly known as the metaverse. This is his 3D overlay of the existing Internet and his existing 2D web, and all the underlying technology needed to propel this new age of the Internet is what the people at SIGGRAPH have been doing for decades. It turned out to be something we worked on.

Indeed, 1993 was a turning point for computing and digital graphics. But in 2022, will the metaverse still be a concept and rival the influence of the web? There is currently no real “metaverse” and much discussion about building it.

Later in the briefing, Lebaredian acknowledged that Nvidia is ultimately a tools company, leaving other companies to do the work necessary to develop the Metaverse. That said, the tools the company announced look promising.

neural graphics

Nvidia is primarily known for its graphics processing units (GPUs), but underpinning most of today’s metaverse announcements is AI, or what the company calls neural graphics.

Graphics is truly reinventing itself with AI and is making significant strides in the field, said Sanja Fidler, vice president of AI Research, in a briefing.

Nvidia defines neural graphics as a new field that combines AI and graphics to create accelerated graphics pipelines that learn from data. The pipeline is shown in the diagram below. Fidler said the pipeline will be used for simulating and rendering dynamic virtual worlds.

Developers can access this functionality through various Neural Graphics SDKs, including the new release of NeuralVDB (an update to the industry standard OpenVDB) and Kaolin Wisp (the Pytorch library that aims to be a framework for neural field research).

Fidler explained that creating 3D content will be an important part of anyone adopting the Metaverse.We need to put things in virtual worlds, she said, and we’re going to have so many virtual worlds. [and] We want them to be interesting, diverse, and realistic.

The idea is that neural graphics will guide content creators to create interesting content for the metaverse.

AI is essential for creating 3D content, especially for the metaverse, said Fiddler. There just aren’t enough experts to create all the content the metaverse needs.

One application is bringing scanned 2D photos into virtual reality. This was already possible, but Fidler says it would require the use of many different tools for the artist and would be quite time consuming. According to her, Nvidia’s new neural reconstruction process turns it into a single unified framework. She mentioned a tool called her Instant NeRF (NeRF stands for “neural radiance field”) that does exactly this.

Fidler hinted that neural graphics will make it easier for artists as well as social media users to create 3D content based on photos. Indeed, in the early 2000s, if the Metaverse becomes as popular as the web, normal users will need the ability to not only “read” her 3D content, but also “write” it.

Avatar cloud engine

Perhaps the most interesting tool is the Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE). This is a new AI-assisted 3D avatar builder that will be available “early next year” on “all major cloud services.”

If we use the Metaverse as much as we use the web today, we need an easy way to create personalized avatars. Not only that, but Nvidia claims ACE can create autonomous virtual assistants and digital humans.

ACE combines many sophisticated AI technologies to help developers create digital assistants that are on their way to passing the Turing test, said Lebaredian.

ACE is built on NVIDIA’s Unified Compute Framework and will be available to developers in late 2022.

Lebaredian added that ACE is graphics engine agnostic, meaning it can connect to almost any engine you choose to represent your avatar.

Metaverse latest tools

In addition to Neural Graphics and ACE, Nividia released a new version of Omniverse at SIGGRAPH. CEO Jensen Huang described it as “a USD platform, a toolkit for building metaverse applications, and a computational engine for running virtual worlds.”

It remains to be seen how many 3D artists and developers, let alone consumers, are embracing Nvidia’s latest collection of 3D graphics and AI tools. But just as the Web needed graphical tool companies (such as Adobe and Macromedia) to emerge in his 1990s, so too will the Metaverse need tool suppliers. Nvidia is about to take up its mantle.

