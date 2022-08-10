WhatsApp adds new privacy tools like online activity controls and the ability to quietly leave group chats





Amid continuing concerns about how it could be used to organize criminal activity, due to its default encryption process, WhatsApp has announced several additional privacy features that, in various ways, will It gives you even more assurance and control over your

First, WhatsApps gives users more control over how they appear to others within the app, with the option to turn off online activity markers or limit those signals to certain users. control.

As shown here, the app’s[すべてのユーザー],[連絡先],[私の連絡先以外],or[誰も]allows you to decide who can verify that you are online.

This increases your ability to avoid unwanted interactions by hiding your active status. This is extremely valuable for users who want to interact in their own time and space.

WhatsApps also added a new option to silently leave a group, allowing you to skip a group chat without alerting all group members.

As you can see, group admins still know that you’ve left the chat, but everyone in the thread won’t see a notification that John Doe has left the discussion.

In addition to this, WhatsApp has also extended the timeframe for deleting messages from chats.

???? Rethink your message? After sending, it takes at least 2 days before the message is deleted from the chat.

WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022

And finally, WhatsApps rolling screenshot block for View Once messages.

View Once is already a very popular way to share photos and media that doesn’t require a permanent digital record. Enabled screenshot blocking for View Once messages for an added layer of protection. We are currently testing this feature and look forward to rolling it out to users soon.

This makes private sharing on WhatsApp even easier and potentially more questionable material shared. has also been the focus of Meta, asking to enable a level of message access to authorities. is now protected by privacy measures.

The UK National Cyber ​​Security Center recently published a research paper proposing a new automated scanning process for WhatsApp and other messaging tools that would make it easier to detect illegal exchanges while maintaining user privacy. The European Union has also proposed new legislation making Meta itself responsible for detecting and reporting such activity within its platform.

So far, Meta has argued that the trade-off between the privacy of all users and capturing a small percentage of criminal activity is too great to consider, citing backdoor access or similar has resisted all requests to add .

As WhatsApp chief Will Cathcart explained in response to the UK’s suggestion:

“What’s being suggested is reading everyone’s messages, directly or indirectly through software. I don’t think people want that.”

In fact, Meta is actually in the process of rolling out end-to-end encryption across all its messaging tools, getting enhanced security features on both Messenger and Instagram Direct to match them with WhatsApp. increase.

The next stage will be to consolidate all messaging platforms into one backend and facilitate cross-platform chat, but Meta is delaying the full implementation of this due to ongoing regulatory questions and concerns.

And there are legitimate concerns here. An indisputable side effect of social media’s ability to connect is that while social platforms and messaging apps allow anyone to find their own tribe, those tribes don’t necessarily have a healthy community of knitters and TV show fans. It is not.

Sometimes those tribes are dangerous and even criminal. I don’t know if I can encourage that kind of activity.

But as Cathcart points out, the alternative is to lose privacy for all of WhatsApp’s 2 billion active users.

It’s a tough debate, and it looks like it will continue for some time yet.

