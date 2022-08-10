



Collect paint cans and squid. With Splatoon 3 just around the corner, Nintendo has released its most in-depth study of what to expect from the closest thing to esports the company is still really interested in. (Sorry, smash.) The 30 minute presentation (Paint Jokes!) covered everything from new weapons to new levels, and also featured a rough roadmap for post-launch content updates. Lots of spilled ink.

As previously revealed by Nintendos, Splatoon 3 takes place in Splatsville, a sprawling city in the dry desert of the Splatlands. There, Inkling and Octoling make all sorts of gross grouping noises with props, glops, and other methods as they fight to splatter paint at various stages. Includes several new weapons designed to aid in this long-simmering battle of colors. New to the game are bow-like weapons that spray paint in short bursts called stringers, and Splatana his wiper.

Image: Nintendo

The Squid kids have a lot to do in Splatsville. Returning in Splatoon 3 are beloved game modes from his previous Splatoon games, including Turf War, Tower Control, Rainmaker, Clam Blitz and Splat Zone. Salmon his run like horde mode is also back with a new Salmonidae boss.

When you’re not playing, you can purchase all kinds of clothing items to customize your character. Some items come with special traits such as increasing execution speed. They don’t appear to be unlocked via microtransactions, and through special citizens of Splatsville you can add arbitrary traits to your favorite outfits.

Splatoon 3 also allows you to engage in turf wars without spilling a drop of paint. New to the game is a deck-building mini-game called Table Turf Battle. Table Turf Battle lets you collect over 150 of his cards representing various weapons you can use in Splatoon 3. Spread your cards out on the battlefield and try to occupy as many arenas as possible with your color. The details of the Table Turf Battle are still a mystery, but you can challenge the residents of Splatsville for rewards.

Splatfest, Splatoon’s regular online multiplayer event, is also returning with a new broadcast team called Deep Cut. This time, instead of having two teams of colors to choose from, there are three teams of colors, and his three-color Turf War match to decide the outcome of Splatfest. Prior to launch on September 9th, players will be able to download a demo of Splatoon 3 ahead of his special pre-launch Splatfest on August 27th.

It looks like Nintendo has big plans for Splatoon 3, planning to update the game after launch with free content updates featuring new cosmetics every three months for two years and new weapons added around the same time. It also hinted at a large paid DLC expansion, though no word yet on when the first DLC will be released.

Splatoon 3 seems to be the most clam-packed game in the series. It will be released on September 9th on Nintendo Switch.

