Google presses Apple to adopt RCS text messaging

Android developer Google is pressuring Apple to adopt RCS, the next-generation standard for text messaging.

Apple’s support for RCS will prevent some of the problems iPhone users face when texting with Android owners. Now, for example, images and videos are not displayed as clearly as possible, and text cannot be sent over his Wi-Fi network.

Google executives have suggested that Apple will not support RCS. Because iMessage, a proprietary system, helps the Cupertino company keep his iPhone users locked into his Apple ecosystem.

On Tuesday’s website and publicity campaign, Google accused Apple of creating a substandard experience for iPhones sending texts to Android phones and vice versa.

Adrienne Lofton, Global Vice President of Integrated Marketing for Platforms at Google, said: “Apple is responsible and it’s time to take responsibility.”

The campaign is a notable escalation of the ongoing compatibility dispute between the two companies that dominate software for smartphones. According to StatCounter, almost every smartphone in the world runs Android or Apple’s iOS, and Apple’s iPhones make up more than 55% of him in the US market.

Google hopes Apple will support the RCS “standard”, a specification that allows different companies, such as carriers and phone manufacturers, to develop apps that can send and receive RCS messages. Many Android smartphones have built-in messaging apps that support RCS.

important battlefield

Messaging services have become a key battleground for tech giants, as users are less likely to switch to another platform or app when all of their contacts are using the same service, making them “locked in”. increase.

Facebook’s parent company Meta, which owns WhatsApp, says it’s in direct competition with Apple because of iMessage’s widespread use in the US. Messaging has also attracted attention from some policy makers who are pushing to force competing services to work together under fair competition rules.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google’s senior vice president for Android, said earlier this year that Apple was using its own text-messaging platform to lock in customers, and Apple’s internals exposed during the lawsuit last year. Mentioning emails revealing senior Apple executives. An executive who rejects a proposal to bring the iMessage app to his Android.

“We fear that iMessage on Android will help remove barriers for iPhone families to giving their children Android phones,” said the current Apple senior vice president of software. Craig Federighi wrote in an email in 2013.

Apple’s iMessage is the iPhone’s default text messaging app, so it’s a little different than other messaging services.

Apple’s system detects when an iPhone sends a text message to another iPhone, and uses Apple’s own iMessage network instead of sending the message via its SMS system. The user perceives the text you send as a “blue speech bubble”. This is in contrast to the green color seen in SMS texts like those for Android users. The inferiority complex of the “green bubble” text has become a meme and inspired musician Drake’s song.

iMessage chat offers a better user experience than SMS chat on iPhone. Many of Apple’s features, like adding emoji reactions to a single text message, rarely work in SMS chat. iMessage chat feels faster thanks to Apple’s animations and includes features like reading recipes, bubbles that indicate if the user is typing, and great group chat.

Apple continues to differentiate iMessage from SMS through new features, such as the ability to unsend and edit messages, due to be released this fall.

green bubbles

green and blue bubbles.

Pattonmania | In Stock | Getty Images

Google says it doesn’t want Apple to bring iMessage to Android, but it does want Apple to support RCS. It’s been that way for decades.

Google’s campaign on Tuesday showed that RCS support on the iPhone will allow iPhone users to send texts to Android users with high-resolution photos, the ability to send texts over Wi-Fi, the ability to view read receipts, and more. It highlights that some new features are possible.

Google also states that RCS messages are encrypted, but SMS messages are not. This means the new standard is more private.

“If [Apple] Adopting the platform, consumers can enjoy high-definition photo and video sharing, read receipts, rich reactions, and more. Also, this is important for increased security and privacy through encryption. ”

However, SMS is not important for messaging in many markets, and Google’s campaign is focused on the US market. In many countries, users text her messages through her WhatsApp, Telegram, WeChat and other apps.

In fact, Google already recommended users download Signal and WhatsApp in its Tuesday campaign, noting that these free apps are as safe as RCS promises.

Apple has been silent about RCS and continues to add features to iMessage. iMessage works only with iPhone and other his Apple products. Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

