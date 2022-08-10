Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 announced





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

samsung

On Wednesday, Samsung unveiled its latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The $999.99 Galaxy Z Flip 4 and $1,799.99 Galaxy Z Fold 4 are very similar to last year’s Flip 3 and Fold 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone that opens like a book to reveal a tablet-sized 7.6-inch screen.

Samsung says both phones are the company’s most rugged foldable phones. It’s more resistant to scratches and damage from drops thanks to its stronger aluminum frame and Corning glass on the outside.

Samsung usually releases new high-end phones that include folding screens in August. It’s a chance to get the latest flagship to market before Apple’s new iPhones, which usually hit the market in September.

The company hopes to bring foldable phones “mainstream,” according to its latest earnings call, which was released on July 28. ing.

Foldable phones are currently a niche part of the overall smartphone market, but Samsung believes continued investment will help bolster the mobile sector, which has been hit by rising material costs and declining consumer demand. increase.

Here’s what you need to know about Samsung’s new phones.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is currently the world’s most popular foldable phone, so the company has high hopes for the Flip 4.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has the same 6.7-inch screen size as its predecessor, but with a longer battery life. The Flip 4 also has a slimmer hinge for less visible seams.

The Flip 4’s camera has been upgraded with a 65% brighter sensor. Users can now take selfies in portrait mode. The Flip 4 also allows users to shoot hands-free video by partially folding the Flip and activating her FlexCam. Samsung has partnered with Meta so this feature is available on Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

samsung

Flip 4 has more features even when folded. Users can make calls, video chat, and reply to texts without opening the phone.

It features ultra-fast charging that delivers up to 50% battery in 30 minutes.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the first device to feature Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen devices.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4’s camera has been upgraded with a 50MP wide-angle lens and a 30x zoom lens. A brighter sensor and enhanced processing power help users take better photos at night.

Like the Fold 3, the Fold 4’s internal camera is hidden inside the screen to create a more seamless viewing experience.

Like the Flip 4, it features super-fast charging that delivers up to 50% battery in 30 minutes.

Both of Samsung’s new foldable phones support the company’s S Pen stylus. But like last year, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 doesn’t have a place to store it, just like the Galaxy Note phone did.

Z Fold 4’s new taskbar shows your favorite apps, and the phone’s new swipe gestures make switching between apps more intuitive. The Z Fold 4’s screen is also brighter than the Fold 3’s and has a higher refresh rate than its predecessor, making things like scrolling through websites smoother.

Samsung will start accepting orders for the new phone on Wednesday and will ship on August 26th.

Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

samsung galaxy watch 5

samsung

Samsung also announced new smartwatches, the $279.99 Galaxy Watch 5, the $449.99 Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, and the $329.99 Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition.

Samsung says the Galaxy Watch 5’s health metrics are more accurate than its predecessors thanks to the increased surface area. The Watch 5 also features a new body temperature sensor for more accurate health measurements. Battery and charging speed are also improved on the Watch 5 thanks to a 13% larger battery. The watch can provide eight hours of sleep tracking after just eight minutes of charging, which Samsung claims is 30% faster than the Galaxy Watch 4.

According to Samsung, the Watch 5 Pro is made for users who “love the great outdoors.” 60% larger than the Watch 4 battery. Watch 5 Pro lasts 80 hours on a single full charge. Its design is also more durable for users engaged in more extreme sports. That’s because it plans to announce three new Apple Watch variants, including editions.

The Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition provides directions and recommendations while golfers are on the course.

The watch will go on sale on August 26th.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

samsung

Finally, Samsung has debuted a new generation of earbuds called the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Most notably, these wireless headphones are equipped with a technology called Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation. They adjust the sounds around you, but they can also determine when someone is speaking to you and lower the volume so that you can hear what someone is saying. There are colors. Tsubomi will be available on his August 26th for $229.99.

