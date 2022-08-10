Snapchat+ subscriptions launch in India: 6 new features for Plus members





Snapchat, the messaging and update-sharing platform, today launched Snapchat+ subscriptions in India. The platform gives users access to a series of exclusive, , and pre-release features, plus users get priority support from her Snapchat team.

The messaging platform features six exclusive features: rewatch indicators, badges, custom app icons, best friends forever, Snap Map ghost trails, and a solar system. We believe these new features will improve the user experience and provide customized functionality.

Snapchat has announced that Plus subscriptions in India can be purchased for Rs from the Snapchat app. 49/month. The messaging platform has over 100 million users in India, and purchasing a subscription gives him access to exclusive Snapchat+ features. Additionally, the messaging platform has already launched a Plus service in the US for around Rs. 320 yen per month.

According to the messaging platform, Indian subscribers will get a Snapchat+ badge on their profile with a star designation to show that the user is subscribed to the Plus service. Meanwhile, this feature is turned off by default. Can be selected manually. The platform also includes a pack of home screen icons that you can use to customize the look of your Snapchat icon.

Users can also track how many people are rewatching their stories in the My Story management section. However, this feature does not reveal the specific names of other users.

The messaging platform also launched the Solar System feature. Friendship profile badge for Snapchat+ subscribers. Additionally, users can pin one of her contacts as their best friend.

Snapchat has another interesting feature that shows users the general directions of where their friends have recently traveled. This feature is called Snap Map’s ghost trail feature. Users must share their location to enable this feature. This is a bit like the existing Map Moves” Snap Map feature that appears when a friend has recently traveled.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp also plans to release seven new features in its next update.

Catch all tech news and updates with Live Mint. Download The Mint News app to get daily market updates and live business news.Less

Subscribe to Mint Newsletter

*Please enter a valid email address

* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

first article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/technology/apps/snapchat-subscription-launched-in-india-6-new-features-for-plus-members-11660115097436.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos