Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 hands-on and how to pre-order





The Galaxy Z Flip 3 was one of the few foldable phones I actually recommend to everyday consumers, thanks to its attractive, compact design, affordability, and set of features that are both practical and fun. , looks to double down on those qualities with the new Galaxy Z Flip 4, which promises improved durability, stylish new colors, and an even better camera experience.

If our short hands-on time is any indication, the Z Flip 4 could be the new foldable phone available to the majority of people, although existing Flip owners could probably hold off. Here’s everything you need to know about one of the most anticipated smartphones of the 2022s.

Mike Andronico / CNN

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be available on August 26th, starting at $999, and is available for pre-order now from Samsung and various third-party retailers. Get double the storage at no extra cost and save up to $900 with select free cases and eligible trade-ins. Using our dedicated link, you can get an extra $100 in Samsung credits and an extra $200 in credits when you bundle Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Galaxy Watch 5 with Z Flip 4.

Like last year’s model, the Z Flip 4 is also available in a Bespoke Edition that can be customized with unique color options on Samsung’s website. With 5 color choices for the front and back and 3 color choices for the hinges and frame, you are free to create the multi-color foldable of your dreams.

Mike Andronico / CNN

The Galaxy Z Flip is basically a full-sized smartphone that folds into a pocket-friendly clamshell and is arguably the most practical and attractive foldable phone since the old fold phones first came out. I have provided the phone. Heading into 2022, Samsung has made some key upgrades to keep it going.

The Z Flip 4 doesn’t look that different from its predecessor at first glance, but my eye was immediately drawn to it nonetheless. Samsung’s compact foldable continues to wow, especially with its updated lineup of colors, including Bora Purple and Graphite, and new Pink Gold and Blue options. Armor’s aluminum body promises a 45% stronger design than last year’s model. You’d have to put the Z Flip 3 and 4 side by side to see any real difference, but the new phone is a solid, sturdy phone with a slimmed-down hinge that facilitates smooth folding and folding. I can say that I felt both comfortable and lightweight. Expand your display. Samsung also says that the Z Flip 4 and larger Z Fold 4 are the first water-resistant foldable phones, each with an IPX8 rating.

Mike Andronico / CNN

The latest Samsung foldable slims down the bezels a bit and offers an immersive, very tall display that continues to offer more vertical real estate than traditional smartphones (for scrolling long web articles, for example). is ideal for). I continue to be impressed with Z Flip’s multitasking capabilities. This allowed me to view YouTube videos on one half of the display while flipping through websites on the other half. But I had the most fun using the Z Flip 4 when taking pictures and didn’t even need to open the phone.

Mike Andronico / CNN

The best thing about the Z Flip is that its bendable design allows you to take pictures in fun and unique ways. All of these are improved in Z Flip 4. With the cover screen as a viewfinder, you can now shoot fully dramatic Instagram posts in portrait mode. Even better, you can start recording a video in quick shot mode with the phone closed and continue when you open it in flex mode. Flex mode turns your phone into a tripod for easy grip. free video. As a relative newcomer to the Z Flip family, I enjoy playing around with Quick Shot and find these features a hit with his TikTok generation. We also gave the Z Flip 3s rear 12-megapixel camera high marks in last year’s review, but according to Samsung, the new model he’s got a 65% brighter sensor for more detailed and steady shots every time is possible.

Mike Andronico / CNN

One of our biggest criticisms of the Z Flip 3 was battery life. Samsung seems to be tackling this issue head-on, plus he promises a larger 3,700mAh battery (up from 3,300mAh) built to offer 3 hours of endurance. The company also says the phone charges up to 50% in just 30 minutes, so you don’t have to leave it plugged in for too long.

Mike Andronico / CNN

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks like a nice (but not radical) improvement on the Z Flip 3, considered by most to be the best foldable phone out there. If so, I wasn’t sure if the incremental improvements like durability and camera quality this year were worth the upgrade alone. The $999 Z Flip 4 looks like the most promising entry point if you want to jump on the fashion cell phone bandwagon. Stay tuned for the full verdict on this unique phone in the coming weeks. .

Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 specs main display

6.7 inch 2640 x 1080 dynamic OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate

7.6 inch 2176 x 1812 dynamic AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate

cover screen

1.9 inch 260 x 512 Super AMOLED display

6.2 inch 2316 x 904 dynamic AMOLED display

processor

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

memory

8GB

12GB

depository

128GB/256GB/512GB

256GB/512GB/1TB

battery

3,700mAh

4,400mAh

water resistant

IPX8

IPX8

colour

Bora purple, graphite, pink gold, blue (customizable bespoke edition also available)

gray green, phantom black, beige

Size and weight (unfolded)

6.4 x 2.8 x 0.27 inches, 6.5 oz

6.1 x 5.1 x 0.62 inches, 9.2 oz

Price $999 $1,799

