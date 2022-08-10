Microsoft urges Windows users to patch DogWalk zero-day exploit





Microsoft is aware of high-severity zero-day security vulnerabilities being actively exploited by attackers and is providing all Windows and Windows Server users with the latest monthly Patch Tuesday update. We advise you to apply it as soon as possible.

Known as CVE-2022-34713 or DogWalk, this vulnerability allows attackers to exploit vulnerabilities in the Windows Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT). Attackers use social engineering and phishing to trick users into visiting fake girlfriend websites, opening malicious documents and files, and finally gaining remote access to compromised systems. can run the code.

DogWalk affects all supported Windows versions, including the latest client and server releases, Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022.

The vulnerability was first reported in January 2020, but at the time Microsoft said it didn’t consider the exploit a security issue. It was in recent months that Microsoft was forced to change its stance on known exploits after initially denying reports that another Windows MSDT zero-day known as Follina posed a security threat. This is the second time. A patch for that exploit was released in the Junes Patch Tuesday update.

Charl van der Walt, head of security research at Orange Cyberdefense, said Microsoft is aware of how often and easily files with seemingly harmless extensions are used to deliver malicious payloads. I said I could probably be criticized for not considering them, but I also mentioned that there are thousands of reported vulnerabilities in each. Microsoft’s risk-based triage approach to assessing vulnerabilities is expected to be less robust this year.

If everything is urgent, he said, nothing is urgent. Security He community long did not believe that vulnerabilities and threats would be eradicated any time soon. So the challenge now is to develop a kind of agility that can recognize the changing threat landscape and adapt accordingly.

