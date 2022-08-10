Biden signs industrial policy bill to boost competition with China





President Biden in Washington on Tuesday signed into law a $280 billion bill aimed at addressing global supply chain issues and boosting American chip manufacturing to counter China’s growing influence. legislative victory.

Biden, who stood before business leaders and lawmakers at the Rose Garden, said the bill would allow Washington to build a bipartisan tech sector, bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States, and ultimately create thousands of new American jobs. He said he has proven that he can create a bill that creates. .

Biden said there are fundamental changes happening today politically, economically and technologically. Either changes that strengthen our sense of control and security, dignity and pride over our lives and nations, or changes that weaken us.

The bipartisan compromise has shown a rare consensus in deeply divided Washington, reflecting a sense of urgency among both Republicans and Democrats for an industrial policy that could help the US compete with China. Seventeen Republicans voted in favor of the bill in the Senate, and 24 Republicans supported it in the House.

Republicans have long resisted intervening in global markets, while Democrats have criticized funneling taxpayer money to private companies, while global supply chain shortages exacerbated by the pandemic have left the U.S. have become dependent on foreign countries for the advanced semiconductor chips used in their technology. From electric vehicles to weapons sent to help Ukraine.

In a sign of how Beijing’s rise has fueled negotiations on the bill, Mr. Biden repeatedly mentioned China in his remarks at the bill-signing ceremony.

No wonder the Chinese Communist Party aggressively lobbied U.S. companies to oppose the bill, the president said, adding that the U.S. must lead the world in semiconductor production.

The bill, which focuses on domestic manufacturing, research and national security, provides $52 billion in subsidies and tax credits to companies that make chips in the United States. Also included is his $200 billion for new manufacturing initiatives and scientific research, especially in areas such as artificial intelligence, robotics, quantum computing and other technologies.

The law authorizes and funds the creation of 20 regional technology hubs aimed at linking research universities and private industry to foster innovation in resource-scarce fields. It also provides funding to the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation to build basic semiconductor research and workforce development programs.

We will bring these jobs back to our shores and end our reliance on foreign chips, New York Democrat and Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer stepped toward the podium. Sometimes I raised my fist.

Schumer, who spearheaded the bill, at one point secured its passage, noting that the bill was one of the few names called the Infinite Frontiers Act when it passed. alluded to a years-long quest to parliament.

“I still love that name,” Schumer said.

I’ve always said Democrats are willing to work with Republicans wherever possible, he added. And with today’s signature, we celebrate such an achievement.

Democrats hope the passage of the Industrial Policy Act and several other high-profile bills and lower gas prices ahead of November’s midterm congressional elections will help the party turn around. With inflation soaring and prices soaring, Mr. Biden is struggling with dismal approval ratings.

Biden plans to sign a bill on Wednesday that expands medical care for veterans exposed to the toxic burns of military bases. This is another measure approved by Congress with bipartisan support. And on Friday, the House is expected to pass the climate, health and tax bill that passed the Senate over the weekend, handing the president a legislative victory.

Efforts to publicize his recent string of victories followed a case in which Mr Biden was forced into isolation during a match against Covid-19 and then rebounded. I traveled to see a survivor of a severe flood, his first business trip since he tested positive for the virus on July 21st.

At Tuesday’s ceremony, Mr. Biden coughed persistently during his remarks at the rose garden. White House officials said he tested negative for the virus again on Monday and Tuesday morning, ending a four-day streak of negative tests. extended continuously.

Mr. Biden’s aides now plan to garner support for recent legislative successes by sending ministers across the country to draw attention to the measures, but their efforts will likely lead to the November election. There is no guarantee that it will reshape the political dynamics towards

It’s had its ups and downs and it’s been a long road to get here, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond said at the ceremony. And don’t give up on the president, she said. don’t give up. keep going.

