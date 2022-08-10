WhatsApp announces great new privacy features





The latest features of WhatsApp have been announced.

WhatsApp’s new features were announced by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. These include features that mean quiet exit is suddenly possible. Here are the changes:

You know how it is, you are in a group chat. It was fun, but honestly, enough is enough. Maybe one or two are dominating the conversation, or the turn eventually goes to the bored one.

Now, when you’re done chatting, end the chat and everyone can see you’re gone. It can be announced to everyone and become something of a badge of stigma, possibly leaving people wondering what went wrong.

Etiquette in the digital world can be very tricky at times.

Mark Zuckerberg announced new features for WhatsApp.

As Zuckerberg explained, soon you’ll be able to end group chats without notifying everyone. The apps that make it super easy for people to connect have something just right now that allows them to secretly disconnect.

This is a definite improvement and means you can go on vacation without being offended or frowned upon. Sure, some people who have the dignity to recognize your contribution to the conversation as eloquent and concise as Oscar Wilde will find you gone, but I don’t know exactly when. .

Group admins know, but no one else.

who can see you online

This update will allow you to choose exactly who you can meet online.

In other words, you can hide your existence from others. This is another privacy-focused update, and as Zuckerberg says his WhatsApp is building new ways to protect messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations. It’s meant to show you to keep going.

Please try to imagine. Online chats in the 21st century are analog and as private as real-life conversations. Oh that’s progress.

In fact, it probably is.

You can choose from attractive options for Everyone sees you, None, and My contacts. Which contacts do you want to hide from and what do you know about them? you?

screenshot block

This is also good progress. WhatsApp, as the name suggests, has developed View Once messages that cannot be viewed over and over again. However, their ephemeral quality is limited by the fact that you can take a screenshot of that message if you’re sneaky enough to do this.

The new settings stop contacts from taking screenshots, just like Snapchat, so you’ll see a message that screenshots are blocked for more privacy.

I wouldn’t rule out all methods of saving images (you could use another phone and snap the first screen that way), but I’d think twice before adopting this clumsy operation Some may be.

Today’s news is the latest update on changes coming to WhatsApp in the coming weeks and adds to yesterday’s announcement that messages can be deleted up to two days after they’re sent.

