How to play Netflix games





Do you subscribe to Netflix and own a smartphone? The streaming company offers a small selection of mobile games to all subscribers at no extra cost, but finding them is essentially a side quest. Must complete. Even if you have a current subscription, you may never have played a game on Netflix.

You don’t have to be a big Stranger Things fan to enjoy a game on Netflix. There are certainly some IP-based titles, but most of the 20+ games available have nothing to do with Netflix shows. There’s the roguelike deck builder Arkanium, the adorable hidden object game Crispy Streets, and the turn-based strategy game Into the Breach.

Those who enjoy gaming on their mobile phones may prefer to download titles that have no ads or hidden microtransactions. Contrast with modern mobile games that just charge. (Yes, I’m talking about you, Diablo Immortal.)

How to find Netflix games to download

Next-gen consoles and homebrew PCs can be put away. Netflix’s only foray into video games is on mobile devices. A smartphone or tablet must be running either iOS 15 or Android 8 and have space available for downloads. Your subscription must be current to maintain access to your games, and the cheapest Netflix plans start at $10/month.

Have you downloaded the Netflix app on your Android or Apple device? When you open the app, you may see tabs for games at the bottom of the screen. This feature has not yet been rolled out to all users.[ゲーム]If you don’t see tabs[ホーム]As you scroll through the tabs, you may find breakout sections featuring video games.

Click on the square icon of the game you want to play,[Get Game]Choose. You will be redirected to the Play Store on Android and the App Store on Apple devices. If you’re just looking for a new experience, you can start searching within the Netflix app. With that in mind, downloading a streaming service app is not a requirement to play, and those who already know the Netflix games they want can skip the steps above.

A full list of games is available on the Netflix website. The easiest way to download a new title is to pick the game from that list and search directly on the App Store or Play Store. All games owned by Netflix have a small N stamped in the top left corner of the app icon. Once you’ve found the game you’re looking for, start the download process.

Once the download is complete, there is only one final step before this quest is complete and you can finally start playing! When you open the game for the first time, you may be prompted to log in with your Netflix account. .[次へ]to start. Then enter your account information and[ログイン]Click. If you have multiple profiles in your Netflix account, select the one you want to track your progress on.

