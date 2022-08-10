EXCLUSIVE: Google Fiber plans biggest five-state growth spurt since 2015





The roof of a Google fiber-infused truck taken on September 28, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Aug 10 (Reuters) – Google Fiber is fast-tracking to multiple cities in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska and Nevada in the next few years in its first major expansion since it spun out as an independent Alphabet Inc. Formed in 2015 as a unit (GOOGL.O) that plans to provide internet services.

In his first media interview since becoming Google Fiber’s chief executive in February 2018, Dinni Jain told Reuters on Wednesday that his team is finally “after more than four years of honing.” We’ll increase the build speed a little bit more.” It said it was ready.

The anticipated expansion from 17 to 22 metropolitan areas nationwide includes previously announced projects launching in Mesa, Arizona and Colorado Springs, Colorado. The selection was based on the company’s findings on where it was slowing down.

“Ten years ago, the impression was that Google Fiber was trying to build an entire country,” said Jain. “What we’re gesturing here is, ‘No, we’re not trying to build an entire country.'”

Jain declined to comment on Fiber’s financial results or funding plans.

Some other Alphabet subsidiaries have raised external funding to independently validate their value and have been closed or taken over by other entities. Fiber may face similar choices as expansion is realized over the next 3-5 years.

The growth plan comes at a time when Alphabet and others are slowing hiring and closing some peripheral projects amid growing fears of a global recession.

“The intention is to build a successful business on its own, and that’s what we’re definitely trying to do with Google Fiber,” said Jain. He added that the company cannot rely on dipping into “wealthy parents’ wallets.”

Google began competing with internet service stalwarts such as Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) and AT&T Inc (TN) in 2010, and co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin said Congress would slow and speed up the industry. I declared that I was tired of waiting to be sent to. cost.

The project worked. Competitors have struggled to compete with Google Fiber’s gigabit per second service with initial launch sites in Austin, Texas, as well as Los Angeles and other areas under consideration.

“We were so paranoid,” Jayne said of his former role as Time Warner Cable’s chief operating officer.

However, in 2015, Google separated its core business from other businesses such as fiber, delivery drones and anti-aging solutions. Brin and Page also acknowledged some oversights.

Fiber had to remove hundreds of millions of dollars in annual losses, which was spent on construction, experimenting with new ways to ground fiber optic cables, and subsidizing some services.

While Wall Street welcomes cost control and transparency, Fiber has minimized expansion into West Des Moines, Iowa and existing metropolitan areas over the past few years. Jain honed processes to save time, like taping cables to sidewalks, and ditched failed ideas.

Last year we built more buildings than in the previous years combined.

“We have had to move from a mind and culture of tremendous innovation to a mind and culture of operational excellence,” says Jain.

Fibers maintain some edges in that view. You can save time by filling a shallower ditch than others, streamline your pricing, and keep costs down by setting limits on help calls from your customers.

Jain said customers contacted Fiber one-third less than he had witnessed at similar companies, and that signups were “very healthy” and higher than he expected before joining. Stated.

Fiber will continue to pursue wireless services for multi-family homes through its Webpass brand, Jain added. In some cases, he leases his fiber network locally from other providers.

Reported by Paresh Dave.Editing by Kenneth Lee and Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Paresh Dave

thomson Reuters

San Francisco Bay Area based tech reporter covering the rest of Google and Alphabet Inc. Los Angeles He told The Times that he joined Reuters in 2017 after focusing on the local tech industry for four years.

