



Story Link Greensboro, N.C. (theACC.com) The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced that FishBait Solutions will serve as the league’s Chief Revenue and Business Innovation Consultant. The partnership was formed by ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips and Fishbait CEO Rob Temple. He will work closely with conference office staff and key institutions to support the conference in areas of revenue generation and innovation opportunities.

Focusing on a variety of projects aimed at strategically identifying and maximizing revenue through new and existing partnerships, Fishbait will serve across ACC’s student-athletes, sponsored sports, member institutions, and conferences operations. We develop innovative solutions that deliver value. FishBait also helps conference secretariat maximize opportunities with the ACC Network.

The partnership will focus on the league’s priorities surrounding ACC football, ongoing conference office review and evaluation, securing full distribution of the ACC network (December 2021), and direct involvement in the future of college sports. It is a continuation of ACC’s strategic initiatives across a range of sectors. Federal Law, NCAA Change Commission, College Football Playoffs, and more.

Prior to today’s announcement, FishBait participated in a number of introductory meetings, including a presentation to the league’s Athletic Director. In the coming weeks, FishBait will hold individual meetings with each of the League 15 member schools and their respective leadership teams.

FishBait brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this partnership, including a deep love and appreciation for ACC and its 15 world-class institutions. Led by Rob Temple, the Fishbait team is uniquely qualified and positioned to strategically support the league in the areas of revenue and business innovation. They understand the corporate and university landscape and how they can work together to provide significant opportunities that benefit ACC’s nearly 10,000 student-athletes and 27 sponsored sports.

Rob Temple, CEO of Fishbait Solutions, said my career was in college sports, including years at ESPN. As a company, Commissioner He is very pleased to work with Philips and ACC. And as a lifelong ACC fan, this is personal to me and I couldn’t be more excited about what’s to come.

Rob Temple was appointed CEO of FishBait Solutions in January 2021 after 18 years at ESPN and is a graduate of the University of North Carolina (1988). As former Senior Vice President and Head of ESPN Sports Marketing, which includes ESPN’s significant college sports portfolio, Temple has completed numerous landmark deals for properties such as ESPN College GameDay and College Football Playoff built by The Home Depot. supervised the Most recently, Temple served as Senior Vice President of Programming and Acquisitions.

Confronting Rob Temple is a fishbait consultant, commissioner of the Central America Conference, ACC assistant commissioner (1992-99), and longtime collegiate sports associate who attended Notre Dame Cathedral (1983). I’m Rick Christ. Duclaw He graduated from school (1989). In addition, FishBait Chief His Creative Officer Rick Jones and FishBait Senior His Advisor Pete Derzis will also serve on his ACC duties.

FishBait’s clients include college football playoffs, ESPN events (17 owned and operated bowl games, college basketball events, women’s softball, etc.), bowl seasons, the National Football Foundation (NFF), the National Collegiate Track and Field Directors Association ( NACDA) are included. Collegiate sports spaces such as Brandr Group.

About ACC: The Atlantic Coast Conference, now in its 70th year and with 15 members, has long enjoyed a reputation as one of the strongest and most competitive intercollegiate conferences in the country. ACC members Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State University, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest are the cornerstones of the league. We continue to build on the foundation we laid. Founded in 1953, it maintains a consistent balance of academics, sports and integrity. The ACC currently sponsors 27 NCAA sports, 14 for women and 13 for men, with affiliates in 10 states. In August 2019, ESPN and ACC partnered to launch ACC Network (ACCN), a 24/7 national network dedicated to original programming across ACC sports and leagues. For more information, visit theACC.com and follow @theACC on Twitter and Facebook (facebook.com/theACC).

About Fishbait Solutions: Fishbait Solutions LLC was founded in early 2021 by Rick Jones, Ron Cook and Rob Temple. Combining existing agencies with decades of experience and connections, the agency counts numerous national brands as clients. FishBait sells and activates sponsorships in his six divisions: College Sports, American Heritage, Youth Sports, Country Music, Travel/Food Festivals, and Outdoor Lifestyle. With offices in nine states, we leverage a dedicated team of experienced strategic marketing and media executives with expertise in experience marketing, consulting, sales, communications strategy, content production and more.

