Google Photos camouflage tool coming to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro





Ryan Haynes/Android Authority

TL;DR

Google Photos now has a new camouflage tool for Magic Eraser. Camouflage allows the disturbing colors of a photo to blend naturally with the rest of the background. The update first came to the Pixel 6a and now he’s coming to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

One of Pixel’s most unique features, the Magic Eraser, has received a nifty little update. Google Photos, which first appeared on the Pixel 6a, added a new tool to Magic Eraser called Camouflage.

Now available on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, this new Camouflage feature allows users to mute unwanted colors in their photos. This tool works with everything from old photos to screenshots.

If you have one of the Pixel 6 handsets, access this feature by going to Google Photos > select a photo > tap the Edit tab > scroll to the Tools tab > select Magic Eraser > tap Camouflage. This tool works similarly to the Magic Eraser, just circle the problematic object with your finger and the software will do the rest.

As you can see in the example above, I used the function for the glasses in this photo. Before using the tool, the glasses were dark red. After using the tool, the glasses turned a dull brown similar to the color of the desk.

This effect is not as dramatic as completely erasing the object from the photo. However, the main point of camouflage tools is to blend these distractions well into the background. This way, you can be sure nothing is distracting you from the most important elements of your photo.

That’s not the only useful update Google Photos has received recently. Over the past few weeks, Google has rolled out an update to Google Photos that adds additional information to all your photos. Additional information allows the user to see the quality of the image backup and how much Google One storage the image is using.

comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidauthority.com/google-photos-camouflage-pixel-6-3194935/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos