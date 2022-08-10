DuPont Announces 2022 Nomex Innovation Award Winners





GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, August 9, 2022 – DuPont Personal Protection has announced Nomex’s latest design at the 2022 Nomex Innovation Awards held at Interschutz, the leading trade fair for fire and rescue services, civil protection, safety and security. Awarded for creativity. The 7th Annual Awards Ceremony will take place on June 21, 2022 in Hannover, Germany, where he will collaborate with his Nomex partners in Europe and his DuPont on applications that enhance end-user safety. It was emphasized that we have developed a solution using Nomex from

Alfons Held, DuPont Emergency Response Global Marketing Manager, announced the winners at an awards ceremony.

According to Held, the Nomex Innovation Awards spotlight product developments that help make a positive impact on worker safety. These awards recognize a Nomex partner’s technology, leadership, continued commitment to innovation, and the power of collaborative collaboration, highlighting his Nomex’s proven performance in a variety of applications.

The 2022 Nomex Innovation Awards included four main categories, including a new category, Nomex Extreme Performance. In addition to sustainability; comfort; and other innovations.

Earlier this year, DuPont launched a product category called Nomex Xtreme Performance to make it easy to choose innovative personal protective equipment (PPE) solutions for structural and non-structural firefighting equipment. The new Nomex Xtreme Performance category of solutions combines the superior benefits of DuPont Nomex, DuPont Kevlar and high performance materials such as PBO, Nomex Nano and Nomex Nano Flex to provide firefighters with superior thermal protection and moisture management, as well as thermal Helps provide protection from flames, chemicals, cuts, and dangerous particulates.

Applications in this year’s category included structural firefighting and wilderness firefighting.

The Structural Fire Department winners are:

Outer layers built with SCANTEX Crossfire, DuPont Nomex 3DP Plus and DuPont Kevlar. This new outer shell solution in the Nomex Xtreme Performance category offers excellent durability and comfort. Built-in heat resistance and flame resistance. and unrivaled mechanical strength.

S-GARD, SWISSGARD 2.0, outer layer constructed with DuPont Nomex RSK, inner layer constructed with DuPont Nomex Comfort. This garment is optimized for increased freedom of movement and comfort.

Winners in the wilderness firefighting category are:

SIOEN, Oxylus NYO wild firefighting suit, garment made with 3-layer laminate, particulate barrier constructed with DuPont Nomex Comfort Ripstop, constructed with DuPont Nomex Nano, inner layer constructed with DuPont Nomex knit. This solution in the Nomex Xtreme Performance category is the first wilderness gear with a particle barrier to be introduced to the wilderness firefighting market.

Outer layer constructed with Heinrich Vorndamme OHG, Fire Fox Twin and DuPont Nomex VRW. This gear is an innovative combination of layers designed to meet the requirements of both wild firefighting and technical rescue. His one layer of this solution can be worn alone for wild firefighting. The other layer can be worn alone for technical rescue. Wearing both layers together makes it a dual-purpose garment.

For more information on Nomex Xtreme Performance, please visit nomex.com/xtremeperformance.

About DuPont Nomex

Tested and trusted for over 50 years, DuPont Nomex has inherent heat and flame resistance that help provide the performance and protection needed by emergency responders around the world. Nomex is a key component of flame-retardant personal protective clothing used in a variety of firefighter applications including turnout gear, station wear, rescue gear and accessories. A unique combination of flame resistance, durability and mobility allows firefighters to safely perform the toughest jobs.

About DuPont Personal Protection

From first responders to industrial workers, DuPont offers a wide range of personal protection solutions, including the industry’s most trusted and innovative brands such as Kevlar, Nomex, Tyvek, Tychem, and more to meet your safety needs. increase. For more information, visit personalprotection.dupont.com.

About DuPont Water & Protection

DuPont Water and Protection is a global leader in creating water, shelter and safety solutions for a more sustainable world. Engaging customers through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands such as Kevlar, Nomex, Tyvek, Corian Design, GreatStuff, Styrofoam, FilmTec and more.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader providing technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees leverage their diverse science and expertise to help our customers advance their best ideas and drive critical innovations in key markets such as electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. We will help you make it happen. For more information about the company, its business and solutions, please visit www.dupont.com. Investors may access information contained in the Investor Relations section of his website at investors.dupont.com.

