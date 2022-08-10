



Sergey Brin attends the 2019 Breakthrough Prize at the NASA Ames Research Center on November 4th, 2018. [+] Mountain View, California.

Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for the Breakthrough Award

Google co-founder Sergey Brin, the world’s ninth richest person, donated $127 million worth of Google stock to two charities on Monday.

Brin sold 1.07 million shares in Alphabet, Google’s parent company, a tiny fraction of the company’s 739 million shares, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The filing itself gave no details on where those shares went, but sources familiar with the matter told Forbes that the charities Sergey Brin Family Foundation and Michael J. Fox Foundation said to have been donated to

Brin’s gifts are not uncommon. He usually donates Alphabet stock to his foundation at least once or twice a year. As of the end of 2020, Sergey’s Brin His Family Foundation has distributed more than $520 million of his to nonprofits, including the San Francisco His Bay Area, where Brin lives. The foundation had a net worth of over $3 billion in 2020. The latest tax forms are available. Brin also gave soon-to-be-ex-wife Nicole Shanahan’s Via Echo Foundation at least $23 million. (Brynn filed for divorce from Shanahan in January.)

Brin’s donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation should come as no surprise, either. This foundation is focused on finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease. Parkinson’s disease has long been a significant culprit due to the genetic disorder in Brynn’s family.

Forbes estimates Brin’s fortune at nearly $96.6 billion, with 90% of his fortune coming from Alphabet stock. Brin said he stepped down as president of the tech giant in 2019, but he remains a controlling shareholder and a member of its board of directors. Though he’s kept a low profile since leaving Google, his personal life has recently come under the microscope: The Wall Street Journal reported in late July that his wife, Nicole Shanahan, was the richest person in the world. He reportedly had an affair with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Lawyers for Musk and Shanahan have denied the allegations, while Brin has remained silent on the matter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/rachelsandler/2022/08/10/google-cofounder-sergey-brin-just-gave-away-nearly-130-million-worth-of-shares/

