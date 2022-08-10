Tech Tools for Tomorrow’s Counties – Conduit Street





Counties cannot rely on yesterday’s approach to solve tomorrow’s problems. The core mission of local governments is to serve their populations and ensure the safety and well-being of all. Achieving this today requires innovation. Advanced analytics, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, enable counties to use data to improve outcomes for their residents.

Learn how public sector analytics from SAS with predictive analytics and embedded AI capabilities enable innovation and drive decisions that improve voter outcomes in a podcast spotlight session at the MACo Summer Conference. This session features a live recording of the MACos Conduit Street Podcast.

Analytics and Government Solutions: Tech Tools for Tomorrow’s Counties

A smart community is a community where information technology improves the lives of its residents. Whether focused on holistic care, police readiness, water resource management, education, welfare services or infrastructure, the SAS Institute is dedicated to the positive impact of local and state governments. help answer the question. In this podcast spotlight session, learn more about how SAS can support the county’s goals of improving customer service, reducing costs, increasing citizen engagement, reducing crime, and achieving economic growth. Listen for insights on how to use data to ensure the safety and well-being of your community.

speaker:

Jennifer Robinson, Global Government Strategy Advisor, SAS Institute Inc. Michael Sanderson, Executive Director, Maryland County Association (MACo) Kevin Kinnally, Legislative Director, Maryland County Association (MACo)

Date: August 18, 2022 (Thursday) 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

The 2022 MACo Summer Conference will take place August 17-20 at the Roland Powell Convention Center in Ocean City, Maryland. This year’s theme is Taking Care of Business.

Find out more about the MACos Summer Conference here.

