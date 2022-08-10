Finally, Google Stadia is actually getting some pretty cool features





Google Stadia has started rolling out a new Party Stream feature. This feature allows you to broadcast to your close group of buddies.

The new feature will allow Google Stadia subscribers to stream gameplay with up to nine friends, the tech giant confirmed on Twitter (opens in new tab). Plus, Google did even better by allowing members in the stream to switch from viewer to player on the fly.

That means you can jump right into the game your buddy is streaming. Want to help them complete their Strike missions in Destiny 2?As long as you’re his Stadia subscriber and you’re in the same party his stream as the broadcaster, you can do that.

Don’t worry if you can’t access the new Party Stream feature yet. Google is currently rolling out this feature to all Stadia owners and will have an update by the end of the week.

Sow Discord

On paper, Google Stadia’s Party Stream feature isn’t revolutionary at all. The popular messaging app Discord has had similar streaming capabilities for years. However, Discord’s streaming tools allow users to capture selected windows for users in a call. By comparison, Google Stadia’s Party Stream is a significantly more advanced implementation.

For example, Party Stream supports most of Stadia’s chat features, including pop-up emojis and voice reactions. Streamers will also receive an on-screen pop-up each time their buddy joins the stream for the first time, meaning they don’t have to glance at her streaming window to figure out who’s joining.

I’m also a huge fan of allowing viewers to stream games on the spot. This makes sense considering all subscribers have access to the same her Stadia library. But it’s a welcome quality-of-life feature that fits nicely with the drop-in nature of many of the best co-op games.

Realistically, Party Stream won’t set the world on fire. And if you’re still not a Stadia fan, you probably won’t change your mind. Still, a fun and convenient way to stream and play the best Google Stadia games with a tight-knit group of buds It looks like

