AccurKardia joins American Heart Association Health Technology and Innovation Center Innovator Network





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accurdia, a software company that provides device-agnostic automated ECG analysis, has joined the American Heart Association’s Health Technology and Innovation Center (Center) Innovator Network. did. The center focuses on building and nurturing medical technology relationships to develop innovative and scalable solutions.

The Innovators Network is a consortium connecting entrepreneurs, providers, researchers and payers. Innovators Network members also have access to The Association’s digital guidelines, recommendations, and best-in-class science when developing digital healthcare technologies. Members work with the Center in a variety of ways. For example, building models for clinical outcomes studies, significantly reducing the cost of developing those studies on their own, helping to connect science and technology, and evidence that digital platforms improve medical outcomes of primary concern. and so on. provider and payer.

The center aims to facilitate the rapid, efficient, and effective development of healthcare technologies, said Robert A. Harrington, MD, FAHA. Center of the Stanford University School of Medicine and the Group of Prof. Arthur L. Bloomfield and School of Medicine. By joining the Innovators Network, members will have the opportunity to leverage the consortium and broaden and deepen their engagement in this area.

AccurKardia CEO Juan C. Jimnez is very pleased to welcome the AccurKardia team to the Innovators Network. We look forward to working actively with other network members and centers to pursue his goal of providing ECG analysis solutions that improve patient outcomes.

AccurKardia joins the Innovators Network to provide a device-agnostic, API-accessible automated ECG analysis platform to clinical and consumer ECG device, telemedicine and remote patient monitoring companies.

About AccurKardia

AccurKardia is a digital-first, software-only healthcare company focused on ECG analysis that enables a world where the combination of smart devices, actionable data and efficient clinical interventions improve medical outcomes and save lives. is. AccurKardia provides clinical-grade, device-agnostic, API-accessible automated ECG analysis to his clinical and consumer-grade ECG devices, as well as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring companies.

For more information on AccurKardia, please visit https://www.accurkardia.com/.

