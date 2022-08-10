Disney+ is more expensive…unless you want ads





New York CNN Business —

Disney+ has gotten even more expensive. Unless you want to see ads.

Disney+’s new ad-supported subscription tier will debut in the US on December 8 for $7.99 per month, the company announced Wednesday. If that price range looks familiar, it should: This is what a consumer is currently paying for his Disney+ ad-free.

The commercial-free Disney+ Premium tier increases by $3 per month to $10.99, the biggest price increase since its debut in November 2019. $1 price increase in March 2021.

The Disney+ price hike is due to the service’s strong quarter. The service surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, with 14.4 million subscribers in the third quarter. Currently, the service has 152.1 million subscribers.

The result sent the stock up 6.5% in after-hours trading.

In terms of company-wide revenue, Disney (DIS) posted revenue of $21.5 billion in the second quarter, up 26% from last year, and net income of $1.4 billion, up 53% from the previous year.

Disney said it has 221 million subscribers across multiple streaming services. Netflix has 220.6 million.

Disney also revised its long-term forecast of 230 to 260 million subscribers by the end of fiscal year 2024. $80 million for Disney+ Hotstar service in India.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said: The company’s letter to investors on Wednesday.

Disney+ isn’t the only Disney streaming service to see price increases.

Hulu, which is majority-owned by Disney, will also go up in price, with ad-supported tiers going from $1 to $7.99, and ad-free Hulu from $2 to $14.99.

One of the plans that will not be raised is the premium Disney Bundle, which brings together the companies that offer ad-free Disney+ and Hulu streaming services alongside ESPN+. The price remains at $19.99.

The move appears to be Disney’s way of encouraging consumers to sign up for an entire set of services instead of just one. From a price point of view, at just $9 a month more than Disney’s biggest service, he can’t say no to a bundle that includes three services.

Disney (DIS) is also introducing two new bundle plans. Another is all three of his services with ads for $12.99.

Integrating streaming services seems to be the new focus of media companies.

Take Warner Bros. Discovery, for example. CNN’s parent company announced last week that it will merge his two streaming services, HBO Max and Discovery+, next summer.

If the first stage of the streaming revolution that began around 2017 was the Streaming Wars, the next stage could be considered the bundling roar.

So why is your streaming pocketbook about to take another hit? Because building a successful streaming service is very expensive.

Services like Disney+ spend millions, if not billions, not only to create fresh content that appeals to new and old subscribers, but also to keep them all together. We are building expensive infrastructure. Exhibit A: Disney’s loss for his D2C division in the third quarter was his $1.06 billion, about four times what it was a year ago.

Streaming growth is also showing signs of maturity. In other words, slowing growth. Netflix (NFLX), the king of streaming, has lost subscribers for the second straight quarter this year.

Across the industry, it’s getting harder to attract new subscribers, and if subscriber numbers are declining, you need to get your revenue from somewhere else. Raising prices is one easy way to do that.

Disney can get away with these sorts of price increases given the breadth of its library.

Disney+ has some of the most popular brands in all entertainment, including Marvel Studios, Pixar, Disney Animation, and Star Wars. Hulu also has trending content, including 20th Century Studios feature films and FX shows.

Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, said in a statement Wednesday that the new ad-supported service and the company’s new line of streaming plans will help reach more consumers at different price points to cater to a diverse population. We said we would offer choices. Meet audience needs and appeal to a wider audience.

Disney’s strong third quarter wasn’t just because of Disney+.

The company’s Parks, Experiences and Products division had a very strong quarter with revenue of $7.3 billion, up 70% year-over-year.

Disney said this was due to an increase in attendance, room occupancy and cruise ship departures.

Our domestic parks and resorts were open for the entire quarter, with Disneyland Resort operating 65 days in the prior year quarter and Walt Disney World Resort reducing capacity in the prior year quarter. was open.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/10/media/disney-price-ads/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos