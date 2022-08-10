Google and GameStop are doing a stock split and what this means for investors





Key Takeaways Google will execute a 1-for-20 stock split on Monday as the company aims to make its shares more attractive to retail investors Becoming the first company to reach $2 trillion in market capitalization After that, Apple’s stock split kickstarted in 2020, continuing the trend.

Stock splits have repeatedly made headlines over the past two years. In Apple’s 2020 stock split, investors enjoyed his 4-to-1 split, while Google just executed his 20-to-1 split last Monday. Other major tech companies that have recently split because their stock prices have risen so high include Amazon, Nvidia and Tesla.

GME’s stock split continues its trend this week when GameStop executes a 4-to-1 split on July 21st. But unlike the other names on this list, the beleaguered video game retailer isn’t split at the top of the game. remain. why?

What is a stock split?

A stock split occurs when a company divides its existing shares in a specific ratio to create new shares. A split then lowers the price of individual stocks while preserving the company’s market capitalization (and investor holding value).

As a simple example, let’s say stock A is worth $1,000. If the company decides to execute his 1-for-10 stock split, each stock will split into 10 shares worth $100.

In theory, a stock split increases the number of shares without compromising the value of the company. In practice, stock splits may temporarily increase price volatility for several days after the announcement and before and after the actual split.

Why do companies split their stock?

One of the main purposes behind stock splits is to lower the price of stocks to make them more affordable. Retail investors may lose when the stock rises to hundreds or thousands of dollars.

This has happened with several major tech stocks during the pandemic. As demand for the technology surged, so did stock prices, making it impossible for many everyday investors to buy shares in companies like Apple, Alphabet, and Nvidia.

By splitting shares when prices rise, these companies make individual shares more affordable to individual investors. At the same time, when more investors have access to shares, they trade more freely, thus increasing liquidity.

Consider Google’s stock split. Last Friday, the stock closed above $2,200 per share, well above the price range of many average investors. However, it opened at about $112 a share after the two companies split his 1-for-20 on Monday.

Companies may also split stock for other reasons. For example, if a company sees further growth in the future, a stock split will reflect that growth in the stock price. This process gives employees more flexibility in how they use their employee stock-based compensation packages.

Finally, some companies may consider stock splits if they hope to reach a stock index like the Dow that may set entry requirements involving stock prices.

News: Alphabet stock split

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced a 1-for-20 split in its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call in February. The stock initially rose more than 8% on the news, bringing the price closer to his $3,000 at the time. The actual split occurred just this week on his July 18th.

This week’s stock split is Google’s second since its IPO in 2004. (In 2014, Google executed his 2-for-1 stock split, which also created Class C shares.) The split applied to all Google stock, including privately held Class B shares.

The main reason for Google’s split was its high stock price. Like many other mega-cap tech stocks, Google has seen its stock get more and more out of hand during the pandemic. Now it splits in the current wave, making it one of the last megacaps to bring affordability back within reach.

Looking back at Apple’s stock split

Google’s 1-for-20 stock split is impressive both in terms of starting price and surprisingly high split ratio. But that’s not the only stock split since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Apple’s stock split in 2020 was probably the first to kick off the current wave of splits. In August of that year, the iPhone maker conducted its fifth stock split in history. The 1-for-4 split lowered the stock price from over $500 to about $125 per share.

(Funny enough, Tesla executed a 5-to-1 stock split on the same day; graphics chip maker Nvidia will do a 40-to-1 stock split in July 2021.)

Since the stock split, Apple’s stock has risen slightly to about $147 per share. Many stocks have posted big gains after stock splits, but given the broader decline in tech stocks in 2022, this modest rally isn’t unusual.

Expectations for GME stock split

Apple and Google aren’t the only companies that have split since the pandemic began. Kellogg’s, Nvidia, Tesla and Amazon are also on the list of big names splitting their shares. And this week, GameStop is using the market turmoil of the past two years to plan its own GME stock split.

GameStops recent performance

Unsurprisingly, GameStops’ stock fell in 2022 in line with the broader market. This year’s losses compounded on top of a shocking 31% share price decline in 2021 after being elevated to meme stock status in 2021.

However, GME rebounded in early July, rising 15% in just a few days. Most of the gains are likely due to investor enthusiasm for the company’s first stock split in 15 years.

First announced on March 31 and confirmed on July 6, the 4-to-1 split will take place after the close of trading on July 21. An investor who owned shares by the market close on July 18 will receive three new shares of his stock for each of his shares owned on that day.

Why is GME split?

For many investors, GME’s stock split is a bit of a puzzle. At just under $147 per share at the time of writing, that price is a far cry from Apple’s price during a stock split in 2020. And it clearly pales in comparison to his $2,200 pre-split value on Google. To do.

With the company’s P/E ratio recently turning negative, it’s possible GameStop is trying to get the stock closer to its true valuation. It is criticized as a ruse to take advantage of trends.

So far, the numbers seem to match. For example, in fiscal 2021, GameStop lost over $400 million despite its historic meme stock status. And the company announced new job cuts just days after announcing the stock split.

What does the Alphabet, Apple and GME stock splits mean to you?

Apple’s 4:1 stock split pales in comparison to Google’s massive 20:1 stock split. But even Apple’s stock split looks like a lot compared to GME’s stock split from $147 per share to about $37 per share.

Still, in theory, a stock split shouldn’t significantly affect the market value of Google or GameStops. After all, the purpose of a stock split is to increase the number of shares without affecting market capitalization.

In practice, however, stock splits often lead to increased price volatility. Investors and day traders may see this as an opportunity to increase profits, but it is also a time of loss. (Especially for investors who do not practice buy-and-hold investments.)

In the long run, tech investors may expect higher returns. Research shows that split shares see an average 25% increase in price in the year following the split compared to his 9% gain for undivided shares.

Unfortunately, when it comes to GameStop, it’s hard to say how a stock split will affect an investor’s outlook. , are not split at relatively low prices or traded above their valuation based on the meme’s status.

Q.ai splits stocks instead of profits

Stock splits aim to make high-growth, high-value companies more attractive to individual investors.

But just because a company is expensive (or famous) enough to split up doesn’t mean it’s a good long-term investment. You should always evaluate the underlying business you buy to make sure you’re on track to reach your long-term goals.

If you want to invest in technology without the hassle of hours of research and sifting through the hype, Q.ai is for you. The Emerging Tech Kit enables you to take advantage of data-driven, AI-powered investment strategies. We make it easy to stay on the cutting edge of technology without compromising profits in the process.

Download Q.ai today to access AI-powered investment strategies. After depositing $100, add another $50 to your account.

