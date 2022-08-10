Co-op extends trial with tech recycling startup Spring





UK consumer cooperative group Co-op has teamed up with start-up Spring to expand its technology recycling trials in electronics.

Launched last October, the partnership involves installing Spring’s self-service pods into the Co-op store.

Pods allow consumers to deposit reusable and recyclable electronic devices in exchange for cash, thus reducing e-waste.

Initially available at 20 Co-op convenience stores in London, the pilot is now rolling out to select Co-op stores in Birmingham, Brighton, Leeds and Manchester.

Mark Matthews, Innovation and Format Director at Co-op, said: Our co-op partnership with Spring will enable more communities to recycle or reuse electronic devices locally, unlocking the value of forgotten phones and other unwanted technology and, importantly, eliminating unwanted can prevent evasive emails. waste.

If we want to have a natural environment that we can proudly pass on to future generations, we need to act now.

“By making it easier for consumers to make small changes in their daily lives, we can make a big difference in the environment.

Springs’ kiosk-style Pods accept about 14,000 different devices, including phones, tablets, e-readers and smartwatches.

Customers will receive payment in their Spring account within 1-3 days.

Spring not only repairs, refurbishes, or reuses the devices it collects, it also recycles components such as gold, copper, aluminum, and steel from non-reusable devices.

Spring co-founder Tom Williams said:

“We are already making a big impact with our first pod in London and are excited to bring this to more communities.”

The Co-op announced in May this year that it was testing an external service hatch at its Lewes Road store in Brighton, UK.

