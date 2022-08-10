Google Fiber Expansion Resumes, Gigabit Internet Available in Five New States





Looking for super fast internet? Starlink may not be the only option in the US as Google Fiber resumes its new terrorist attacks.

Google Fiber Gigabit Internet is coming to five US states: Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Idaho. “With continued expansion in current metropolitan areas, it will be a major focus of growth over the next few years.” Dinni Jain, CEO of Google Fiber.

The announcement marks the biggest expansion for Google Fiber since 2016, when a restructuring led to layoffs and subsequent rollouts were temporarily halted.

In an interview with Reuters(Opens in a new window), Jain said Google Fiber is ready to “get a little bit more build speed.” The company has targeted five states, citing them as places where speed has slowed.

Where Google Fiber and Webpass are currently available. (Credit: Google)

In a blog post (opens in a new window), Jain said Google Fiber has spent the last few years focusing on building fiber networks in its existing service areas (12 US cities) and expanding into Iowa. I am adding. But the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent push to work from home has underscored the need for fast, reliable internet in the United States, he said.

“As communities across the country look to expand access to gigabit internet, we are excited to be poised to grow with them,” he said. “Our team spent months traveling around the country talking to cities looking for the best ways to provide better internet to their residents and business owners as quickly as possible.”

The company will share details of cities where it will deploy Google Fiber. But last month, the company(Opens in a new window) said it was working to bring gigabit access to Mesa, Arizona. The plan is to start building a fiber network in the local area early next year. Additionally, Google Fiber officials are reportedly working(Opens in a new window) to expand access in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Google Fiber(Opens in a new window) is currently offering subscribers 1 Gigabit and 2 Gigabit speeds for $70 and $100 per month respectively. The company also offers gigabit internet through its Webpass service, which is available in seven additional cities, including Chicago, San Francisco and Seattle.

In its heyday, Google Fiber was the ISP to beat. It surpassed the Fastest ISPs awards in 2016 and 2017, but has lagged behind in recent years. This year he ranked eighth overall, but is believed to have performed better in head-to-head comparisons in some regions. In the Readers’ Choice poll, Google Fiber won his second win, but was unable to collect enough responses for 2022 results.

