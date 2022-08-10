NFT Tech announces multi-year deal with World Table Tennis





VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NFT Technologies (NEO: NFT | OTC Pink: NFTFF | FRA: 8LO) (we or “NFT Tech”) is a decentralized ownership, Metaverse, for NFTs and public markets, announces an exclusive multi-year deal with World Table Tennis to develop and execute a web3 strategy to attract a global fanbase and reach the forefront of emerging technologies.

In an exclusive multi-year deal, Singapore-based World Table Tennis (WTT) has partnered with NFT Tech. The partnership spans his web3 strategy end-to-end, including fan engagement for digital collections, Metaverse experiences, play-to-earn and move-to-earn games. WTT reports an impressive global fan base of 519 million and hosts over 50 global events annually, attracting hundreds of millions of unique viewers.

NFT Tech CEO Adam De Cata said: Table tennis has exploded in terms of global popularity and participation, and WTT has been very visionary and a leader in sports technology innovation. Now you can build exciting multi-faceted experiences that further engage fans and players. This includes play-to-earnings, which is itself a multi-billion dollar opportunity space.

WTT has been researching and planning its entry into the web3 space for over 15 months, researching and analyzing ways to increase fan engagement through web3, said WTT Chief Financial Officer Michael Brown. I’m here. Our partnership with NFT Tech is the first big step in this journey. NFT Tech has proven to be a leader in the field when it comes to sports innovation. We believe this is important when it comes to the growth of the sport. We believe coming up with a web3 strategy will resonate with our core his fan base and their interests while attracting new fans to join the world of table tennis!

In addition to dominating table tennis, Asia is also leading in crypto adoption and innovation. In 2021, cryptocurrency wallet leader Metamask reports that he has surpassed 10 million monthly active users, with Asia leading the pack when it comes to increasing wallet adoption. said there is. Despite Asia’s dominant position in the cryptocurrency adoption space, only 3.6% of the population and he only 10% of the population own cryptocurrencies in Southeast Asia and Singapore, which still has a lot of growth potential. there is.

This multi-year partnership is a natural continuation of the momentum NFT Tech has built with the Australian Open, continues Adam. Hosting 50 events per year (not just one), World Table Tennis offers great potential not only for new projects and ideas, but also for business models leveraging resale royalties. With so many tournaments and events, owning one of his NFTs will not only bring great benefits for fans, but also great opportunities for NFT Tech.

About NFT Tech NFT Tech is committed to developing infrastructure, assets, real estate and IP in the metaverse, building and generating revenue for P2E and M2E games, and providing insight and benefits to the public markets. By bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and the Web3 space, NFT Tech is mainstreaming decentralized ownership, NFTs, and the Metaverse. Current projects include the establishment of the GOAT Guild and Fuku.

About World Table Tennis World Table Tennis is the commercial and events arm of the International Table Tennis Foundation, the global governing body for table tennis. The Singapore-based entity hosts more than 50 global events each year, attracting hundreds of millions of Unique He visitors to broadcast events. Their mission is to grow the global table tennis economy. Ensure the sport remains financially vibrant to elevate table tennis to the upper echelons of global sports and encourage more people to play and consume table tennis.

Follow us on social media: twitter.com/nfttech medium.com/@nfttechnologies

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding the Company. These forward-looking statements generally include statements such as “believe,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” ”, “plan”, etc. , “may”, “should”, “would”, “would”, etc. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the agreement with World Table Tennis and the date of its execution. SCOPE, EXCLUSION AND DURATION OF AGREEMENT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH WORLD TABLE TENNIS. Worldwide popularity of table tennis. Continued viewership and growth in table tennis. Current and ongoing adoption and innovation of cryptography and related technologies in Asia and around the world. potential growth in adoption and innovation of crypto and related technologies in Asia; continued legality of online gambling in certain regions; profits realized from the contract; expansion of our NFT development and product offerings; Potential benefits and demand for consumer NFT projects. Potential benefits, development and acceptance of web3 and related applications. A plan to accelerate growth. Continued public acceptance of NFTs. Although we believe that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and information. correct. Forward-looking statements and information, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, as they address future events or circumstances. A number of factors, including but not limited to the risk factors described in the prospectus, could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Readers should note that the above list of factors is not exhaustive. Any forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this release and we may not make any forward-looking statements or statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise the information. , unless required by applicable law.

No securities regulator has approved or rejected the content of this news release. Neo Exchange has not reviewed or approved the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell securities in the United States. This security has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “US Securities Act”) or any state securities laws. unless registered under the United States securities laws and applicable state securities laws, or where an exemption from such registration is available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005805/en/NFT-Tech-Announces-Multi-Year-Deal-With-World-Table-Tennis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos