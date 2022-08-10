Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Watch 5





Pre-orders will open on August 10th, with the Z Flip 4 starting at $1,000 and the Z Fold 4 starting at $1,800 on August 26th.

Image: Samsung

Samsung has announced its latest foldable phones namely Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. A stronger processor, a bigger battery, and a shot of Android 12. The company also announced a new Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch.

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Image: Samsung Mobility Must Read

Folding vertically in a clamshell design, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has a 6.7-inch FHD screen when open, a 1.9-inch screen when closed, 12 MP wide and 12 MP ultra-wide cameras on the back, 10-front MP camera on the side, 4K video capture and fingerprint sensor on the side. Additionally, the phone is available with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage capacities.

The Z Flip 4s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is faster and more powerful than the Z Flip 3’s Snapdragon 888. The rear camera features a 65% brighter sensor to capture clearer photos and videos, especially in low light. The 3,700 mAh battery is larger than the Flip 3’s 3,300 mAh model. Super fast charging can charge your phone up to 50% in about 30 minutes.

Capture hands-free videos at different angles by partially folding the Z Flip 4 to enable FlexCam functionality optimized for social media sites like Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook. An improved Quick Shot option lets you take high-quality selfies from your cover screen without even opening your phone. With your phone closed, you can also make calls, send text messages, and tap the Samsungs SmartThings Scene widget.

The Z Flip 4 will be available for pre-order starting August 10th and will be available online and in retail stores starting August 26th. Prices start at $1,000 and are available in four colors: Bora Purple, Graphite, Pink Gold, and Blue.

Galaxy Z Fold 4 Image: Samsung

Foldable horizontally like a book, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display when open, a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display when closed, and 50 MP wide and 12 MP ultra-wide cameras , 10 MP 3x optical zoom and 30x space zoom on the back, and a 4 MP camera on the front. The smartphone storage capacities are 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

Like the Z Flip 4, the Z Fold 4 is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is more powerful than the Z Fold 3’s Snapdragon 888. The battery has a capacity of 4,400 mAh. The camera has several different modes, including capture view mode, dual preview, and rear camera selfie for taking pictures from the front and back. 23% brighter sensor for better photos, especially at night. Additionally, the phone was built with a slimmer hinge and narrower bezels to make it easier to use with one hand.

Taking pages from Windows and macOS, the Z Fold 4 comes with a new taskbar that lets you access your favorite and recently used apps. Control and multitask across different apps with new swipe gestures. For example, Google Chrome and Gmail support drag-and-drop gestures so you can copy and move content from one app to another. View documents, spreadsheets, and presentations side by side with Microsoft Office open.

The Z Fold 4 will be available for pre-order starting August 10th, and will be available online and in retail stores starting August 26th. Prices start at $1,800 and are available in four colors: Gray Green, Beige, Phantom Black, and Burgundy.

Galaxy Watch 5 Image: Samsung

Samsung Unpacked also debuted two new smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. With a focus on health, the new watch comes with Samsungs BioActive sensors that measure and record heart rate, blood oxygen levels and stress levels. , can also look for signs of atrial fibrillation (Afib).

Body composition tools determine your overall health to help you set goals, run personalized workouts, and track your progress. After your workout, Galaxy Watch 5 tracks your heart rate Your heart rate will start to slow down, and it will also give you advice on drinking water based on how much you sweat.

At night, the watch monitors your sleep patterns and habits to see how you are going through different sleep stages. Snore detection and blood oxygen level readings are added to the readings. The watch also offers sleep coaching to guide you if you’re having trouble getting a full night’s sleep.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro have similar features. But the Pro version is designed for active lifestyles, with a durable sapphire crystal and hard-wearing titanium casing. The D Buckle Sport Band promises greater durability. Additionally, the Pro edition of the watch has a larger battery and includes a GPX option that guides you on your hikes and bikes with navigation routes.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be available for pre-order on August 10th, with sales beginning on August 26th. The Watch 5 starts at $280 for the Bluetooth version and $330 for the LTE version. Larger 44mm options come in graphite, sapphire, and silver, while smaller 40mm options come in graphite, rose gold, and silver. Prices for the Watch 5 Pro start at $450 for the Bluetooth version and $500 for the LTE version. The 45mm display Pro model is available in Black Titanium and Gray Titanium.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Complementing the new foldable phone is a new set of earbuds called the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Buds 2 Pro offers his Hi-Fi 24-bit audio with high dynamic range, aiming for clearer sound and higher quality music. With a 15% smaller size, the new earbuds provide a secure fit during your workout, preventing rotation and loosening. If a call comes in while you’re listening to music, you can quickly switch connections with the touch of your finger. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be available for pre-order on August 10th and will hit stores on August 26th. Priced at $230, the Buds 2 Pro come in Graphite, White, and Bora Purple.

