PS5s Forspoken Trailer Is So Awful That It Will Soon Become A Meme

PlayStation 5s Forspoken is one of the games delayed from 2022 to early next year and is currently set to release on January 24, 2023. Square Enix/Luminous Games has garnered mixed opinions on its concept, lead, and gameplay, but now everyone seems to agree on one thing about him.

Man, this new trailer is bad.

This is where it went viral yesterday, roasted so enthusiastically that Joss Whedon quickly became a trend.

So let me get this straight. I’m on a place you can’t call Earth. I see a funny dragon Andoh Yes, I’m talking cuffs. yeah that’s what i’m doing now. I use magic and kill jacked up beasts. I’ll probably fly next time.

Yep, seeing it all written out is even worse. My favorite parody of this is probably by his ProZD who made the Mariod version.

The problem is that while this has become synonymous with goofy blockbuster writing in some MCU movies and other projects, it almost feels like a parody. Are they notorious flying now? They’re flying out of the latest Star Wars trilogy right now.

It’s frustrating to hear such bad dialogue from Forspoken when everything we’ve seen in action from gameplay still looks great. Combat with super-powered magic actually looks pretty awesome. No amount of bad scripting will stop you from playing, but it’s not great to have to deal with. There’s a popular notion that most Square Enix games don’t have great writing in general, but this feels like a different kind of bad thing. It’s not like someone wrote it. But rather, it seems to be the worst sort of action dialogue parody in the medium right now.

This is not an ideal situation for actress Ella Balinska. Shortly after she embarked on her project of another kind of video game, she’s annoyed that she doesn’t seem to be the best scripted lead in this game. -and audiences lashed out at Netflix’s Resident Evil series. There doesn’t seem to be anything about how a modern woman is suddenly thrust into a world of spells and monsters that you can’t land on, even though the gameplay seems pretty good. Check out what happened in January.

