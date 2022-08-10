A classic Linux zero-day has been patched with the help of Google





Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

Google’s Threat Analysis Group today revealed new details about its efforts to identify and patch a zero-day exploit built by a commercial surveillance vendor and affecting Android devices dating back to at least 2016. According to the researchers, Vegas represents Google’s latest attempt to step up its commitment to the growing civilian surveillance industry.

The vulnerability in question, dubbed CVE-2021-0920, was a zero-day exploit in the garbage collection mechanism within the Linux kernel, a core piece of software that manages the entire Linux operating system. Google said the attacker used an exploit chain containing the vulnerability to remotely control a user’s device.

Google says it believes a number of Android zero-day exploits to date have been attributed to the developers behind CVE-2021-0920. In this case, a Google spokesperson told his Gizmodo that the surveillance vendor used several novel and invisible exploit techniques to bypass existing defensive mitigations. A spokesperson said this suggests the vendor has sufficient funding.

The CVE-2021-0920 vulnerability was patched last September in response to Google’s research, but the exploit was identified prior to 2016 and reported on the Linux kernel mailing list, it says. A suitable patch was offered at the time, but the developers at the Linux Foundation ultimately rejected it. Google shared a public Linux kernel email thread showing disagreements over whether to implement the patch.

One developer wrote that we need to apply a patch that is an RFC, lacks a proper commit message, lacks a proper signoff, and lacks ACKs and feedback from other knowledgeable developers. increase.

Responding to the age of rental monitoring

Google has stepped up its efforts in recent years to identify and publicly identify spyware groups. In testimony presented to the House Intelligence Committee earlier this year, Google’s Director of Threat Analysis Group, Shane Huntley, said the growth of commercial spyware vendors and hacks made TAG’s growth necessary. said. [threat analyses groups] to counter these threats.

According to Huntley, his team’s recent findings show that sophisticated commercial spyware companies like Israel-based NSO Group were once confined to the world’s most advanced state-sponsored intelligence services. It states that it suggests that it has managed to acquire hacking capabilities. Huntley says users have zero chance of hijacking a device without engaging with malicious content. It suggests that it is being executed at the request of Of the nine zero-day exploits Huntleys’ team discovered last year, seven of which he reportedly were developed by commercial providers and sold to state-sponsored attackers. Highly technical surveillance technology, once available only to a select group of countries, is now readily available to the highest bidders.

These vendors enable the proliferation of dangerous hacking tools, arming nation-state actors who otherwise would not have been able to develop these capabilities in-house, Huntley said. The use of surveillance technology may be legal under national or international law, but it is not intended to target dissidents, journalists, human rights activists, or opposition politicians for purposes contrary to democratic values. It has been found to be used by some state actors.

The industry seems to be thriving. Huntley said.

Lucas Ropek contributed to the report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/google-linux-zero-day-just-patched-black-hat-1849396757 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos