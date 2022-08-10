Sapiens Expands Partner Network to Bring Insuretech Innovation to Customers





The new partnership will leverage the insurance technology solutions of these companies.Delivering the ultimate customer experience across the insurance value chain

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced that it has expanded its partner network. . His four new strategic partnerships in the European market, including Akur8, Shift, Soleadify and Imburse, provide Sapiens customers access to the widest range of innovative insuretech solutions.

The digital transformation of insurance operations is reshaping the current and future state of the industry, requiring insurers to digitize and optimize various aspects of their operations to meet the demands of their insureds. was. By implementing a comprehensive infrastructure that leverages advanced technology, you can drive revenue, attract and retain new clients and top talent, and meet evolving customer expectations.

The confluence of technologies these companies offer, along with Sapiens’ broad range of solutions, will enable Sapiens to better serve its customers and further expand its ability to support the digital transformation of insurers around the world.

The four new partners joining the network are:

Akur8 – Harnesses the power of machine learning and predictive analytics to bring breakthrough speed and accuracy to insurers’ pricing processes. Shift – Provides AI-driven decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry. Soleadify – Uses advanced scrapers and machine learning to understand the ever-expanding business landscape, deliver the resulting data via an API tailored for data science teams, and drive business decisions at scale. Make it possible. Imburse – Cloud-based payment middleware that connects large enterprises to the payment ecosystem, regardless of their existing IT infrastructure.

Roni Aldeau, President and CEO of Sapiens, said: Extensive knowledge of the insurance industry and deep relationships with insurers and groundbreaking insurtech providers around the world enable Sapiens to drive innovation and benefit clients. ”

Known for its dedication to its clients by delivering innovative digital insurance solutions, Sapiens has helped insurers thrive in an evolving marketplace, enabling them to function easier, faster and more agile than ever before. make it extensible. The Sapiens Partner Network introduces Sapiens clients to some of the cutting edge technologies being developed by startups and technology leaders around the world. It also provides an opportunity for emerging technology providers to showcase their innovative technology to the world’s leading insurance providers.

About sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is transforming the insurance-focused financial sector, empowering it to be digital, innovative and agile. Backed by over 40 years of industry expertise, Sapiens offers a complete insurance platform with pre-integrated, low-code solutions and a cloud-first approach that accelerates customers’ digital transformation. Serving more than 600 clients in 30 countries, Sapiens offers property and casualty insurance, workers’ compensation and life insurance from core to complementary solutions including reinsurance, finance and compliance, data and analytics, digital and decision management. We offer the most comprehensive set of solutions for insurers on the market. For more information, visit www.sapiens.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release, which are incorporated by reference into this press release, are governed by Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, and the Safe Harbor Provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. are forward-looking statements in the sense of , which is based on our beliefs, assumptions, expectations and currently available information. Such forward-looking statements may be defined as “expects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” and similar expressions. may be identified by the use of Such statements reflect our current views regarding future events and are subject to pandemic risks and uncertainties. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. . the success of our plan to leverage our global footprint to grow sales; the success of integrating companies acquired through the execution of our M&A growth strategy; To Realize Revenue and/or Profit Long and complex sales cycles don’t always lead to revenue realization. Managing changes in business size Projects we run, including complex estimates of long-term, large-scale, full x project costs and profit margins. This may change along the way the challenges and potential liabilities that privacy laws and regulations pose to our business. and our reputation various intellectual property issues related to our business potential unforeseen product vulnerabilities or cybersecurity breaches of our or our customers’ systems risks associated with the insurance industry in which our clients operate Risk requirements related to our global sales and operations, including regulatory changes, and widespread viruses and epidemics, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic, have adversely affected our results. Risks associated with exchange rate fluctuations and our main presence in Israel and our position as a Cayman Islands company.

Although we believe that such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, any one or more of the underlying assumptions may prove to be incorrect or the risks and uncertainties of these Actual results, if actual, could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You have read the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and believe that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Please review the conditions that we believe are possible. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not believe that future results, levels of activity, performance, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved. , or cannot be guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason or to conform these statements to actual results or changes in expectations.

