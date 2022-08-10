How to revert the new Gmail layout to the old version





Google recently did the unthinkable. It’s changed the look of Gmail…again.

This is one of the great sins in the world of technology. It’s about making unexpected, unwanted, and possibly undesirable changes to familiar things that are integral to our daily lives. What would life be if there was an endless stream of unwanted emails and an ever-climbing number of unread inboxes?

Understandably, this redesign of Gmail has left some users uneasy. But others are fine with it too. So let’s take a look at what’s changed, what people are saying about it, and how to get your Gmail inbox back to normal in no time.

How is Gmail different now? Tweet may have been deleted (opens in new tab)

If you’ve opened your inbox in the last 24 hours, you may have already seen the changes. Google has automatically turned them on for everyone who has chat turned on within Gmail. If not, it would be nice to summarize that Google redesigned the left sidebar and changed the font. I didn’t notice much in the second half because I was not good at fonts. (I fear being a bad journalist at times.) Anyway, back to the issue at hand.

Don’t worry about how many unread emails you have in your inbox. it’s not your job. Credit: Google

The Chat, Meet, and Spaces zones that were below all inboxes are now on the left, represented by icons. These icons can be turned on or off using the quick settings menu.

Tweet may have been deleted (opens in new tab)

However, the actual inbox portion of Gmail is much the same, but with these icons placed on it and taking up less screen real estate. No, I’m not including a screenshot of an overly crowded inbox for your perusal.

There is also a small (but nice) functional change in the form of a “search tip”. This means that when you search your inbox, you can filter before searching for things like “has attachments” or “from me” to get the exact results you’re looking for.

Search just got a little easier. Credit: Google

what people are saying

Naturally, this groundbreaking Gmail redesign left some people excited and some filled with white-hot anger…or at least a little pissed about the change. opened the modern Athens forum known as Mashable’s Slack channel this morning and found opinions as wide as the Grand Canyon. One example is Deputy Entertainment Editor Kristy Puchko’s justifiably irate take on the issue.

“It felt like it was changed for no reason and no warning, and I immediately shuddered. It became harder to read and I felt older very quickly. Hard pass. I quickly turned to the old style.” and Gmail wanted to know why, so I said to them, well, excuse me, I have some youngsters kicking me off the lawn.”

democratic practice. Credits: Screenshot: Google / Kristy Puchko

Meanwhile, Mashable UK editor Shannon Connellan is very impressed with Google’s efforts.

“New Gmail? Surprisingly hateful. People do, but that periwinkle compose pillow can happily support those Century-Gothic dreams the new format has thrown me in. So my inbox now Ready to use with icons, lots of icons.

Mashable executive editor Annie Colbert hates the change, but admits it’s only a matter of time before it becomes the norm.

“The new Gmail feels like someone’s Pinterest board with a white couch and a rounded Lucite coffee table. Is that my style? No, but like all redesigns, I get bored quickly (why is it so hard to scan?!) and it takes me a week to get used to it.”

And finally, culture editor (self-professed sparkly stan) Crystal Bell found a way to change the theme color to pink and found herself familiar with the new, softer Gmail.

“As someone who uses Gmail only for emails and documents, the UI changes really don’t surprise me. I like the rounded corners on the compose button. It’s aesthetically pleasing to me. And the new Sans serif font!?Clean and minimalist.Perfect contrast with my new Barbie’s pink background.Embrace the modernity, baby.

How do I get my Gmail layout back?

Whichever side you’re on, it’s important to know that you can return to your old Gmail with the push of a hidden button. Simply click the gear icon in the top right corner of your Gmail screen to open the quick settings menu. You can also change the theme or play around with other aspects of the page here.

It’s near the top, so you can’t miss it. Credit: Google

If you’re really sick of your new Gmail,[元のビューに戻る]Click the button. You will be asked to explain why you don’t like the new version. But if you don’t think Google deserves to eloquently object, you can just click the undo button without typing anything in the text prompt. But if filling it with angry screeds makes your day better, do it. Keep in mind that a real person may have to read it at some point.

In this way one of the great problems of our time was thoroughly discussed and resolved. Thank you all for your hard work today.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mashable.com/article/new-gmail-layout-font-how-to-change-back The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos