U of A Partners with Venture Capital Firm to Drive Agriculture Innovation in Alberta





The University of Alberta partners with leading Silicon Valley companies to support the growth of innovation in Alberta’s agriculture and food sectors.

In a deal with SVG Ventures|THRIVE, a venture capital firm that invests in agritech start-ups and supports companies in open innovation, U of A will develop technology-driven solutions to support Alberta’s agro-food sector. and accelerate adoption. beyond.

“This partnership will leverage the ingenuity and talent of U of A researchers to strengthen Alberta’s innovation ecosystem,” said Aminah Robinson Fayek, Vice President, Research and Innovation.

“Our researchers pursue new ideas and technologies to make the agriculture and food sector more sustainable and profitable. We can accelerate innovation, connect start-ups with funding and support, and bring new ventures to market.”

Together, U of A and THRIVE will support U of A’s startup and applied research communities to build competitiveness across Alberta’s agriculture and food industries through effective adoption of technology.

“The partnership will support researchers creating new technologies that increase revenues and reduce costs in the agriculture and food sectors,” said Stan Blade, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Life and Environmental Sciences (ALES). increase.

Working with partners globally to drive innovation in agtech, THRIVE’s proven expertise gives researchers and their groundbreaking research an effective path to further development and commercialization. he said.

“ALES has a legacy of turning our research portfolio into commercial opportunities such as Forge Hydrocarbons, and THRIVE gives us a way to do that in a more purposeful way. It will open up new opportunities for us.”

The partnership will enable U of A researchers, entrepreneurs and early-stage companies to develop promising innovations through THRIVE’s Studio and Academy programs designed to test and validate ideas while building go-to-market strategies. Help commercialize. THRIVE’s accelerator program then provides potential funding and other resources to help build market strategies and connect with customers and investors globally.

John Cassidy, Managing Director of Canada at SVG Ventures|THRIVE, said the partnership will play an important role in highlighting Alberta’s ideas and companies on a global level, leveraging the strengths of both U of A and THRIVE. said to fulfill

“The University of Alberta has a long track record of producing high-quality research and technology solutions to solve big challenges. solutions can increase adoption,” he says.

“We are very excited to work together to build a strong innovation ecosystem that will put Canada and Alberta at the forefront of sustainable agtech solutions,” adds Cassidy.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SVG Ventures|THRIVE is made up of top agriculture, food and technology companies, universities and investors. With a community of over 7,000 startups in over 100 countries, the THRIVE platform accelerates and creates unparalleled access for entrepreneurs to scale globally.

The partnership with U of A also supports THRIVE’s efforts to develop the next generation of entrepreneurs with the resources and expertise to address the key challenges facing the global agri-food sector. says Cassidy.

“We look forward to expanding our reach within Alberta’s ecosystem and harnessing the power of technology to advance the future of food and agriculture.”

Blade adds that the partnership will bring economic benefits to the state.

“Alberta is starting to see new start-ups in the food and agtech sectors, so this is a unique opportunity to grow industry and jobs here.”

