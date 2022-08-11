After stagnating for years, Google Fiber now says it’s expanding to five new states





Getty Images | Kalief Browder

Google Fiber says it plans to expand its fiber-to-home internet service to several new states for the first time since announcing a construction moratorium in October 2016. The plan is pending local approval. The Alphabet division said in a press release today that it is “in discussions with city leaders” in five states “with the goal of bringing Google Fiber home fiber services to communities in each state.”

The new states are Arizona, Colorado, Nebraska, Nevada and Idaho. Three of his just announced, with projects in Colorado Springs, Colorado and Mesa, Arizona announced in recent months.

Dinni Jain, CEO of Google Fiber, said: “Additionally, proprietary fiber he would like to talk to communities who want to build networks. We will continue to look for ways to do it.

“Over the next few months, we’ll be adding new city details, even more speeds, and redefining customer service to this picture, so stay tuned.” Aside from his citation, Jain didn’t provide a specific timeline for when residents can expect their homes to be wired. I wrote that it is.

“We have been steadily building our network in and around every city, from North Carolina to Utah,” Jayne wrote in today’s announcement. It will be our first new state in five years, and we plan to begin construction soon in nearby Des Moines.”

More than 5 years after hiatus

Google Fiber launched in 2012 with big plans to transform the US consumer broadband industry. Cities that had trouble ensuring timely access to utility poles and provided quick pole access to Google Fiber were sued by AT&T, Charter, and Comcast. AT&T and Comcast won one of those lawsuits against Nashville.

Google Fiber also had its own problems. Construction was limited and many residents complained that the network did not reach their homes. In Kansas City, at his first Google Fiber construction site, some residents received cancellation emails years after ordering the service.

advertisement

Google Fiber had a positive effect on competition as existing ISPs matched the startup’s gigabit speeds and prices, but the effect was limited by Google Fiber’s actual network size. For example, in 2015 AT&T said that in cities on Google Fiber he matched the Gigabit price of $70, but charged $40 more per month where it did not face meaningful competition. Even that $70 price had to opt for the controversial AT&T system, which analyzes users’ internet habits to serve personalized ads.

Jain, who served as Time Warner Cable’s COO until the company was acquired by Charter in 2016, told Reuters that the impact of Google Fiber on the broadband race had made Time Warner Cable executives “very delusional.” He said that it became a target.

But the momentum reversed, and in October 2016, Google Fiber announced it would cut headcount by 9% and “pause” or terminate fiber operations in 10 cities that were not yet fully engaged in construction. In Louisville, Kentucky, Google Fiber shut down his service in 2019, paying local government his $3.84 million to remove the exposed fiber his cables left by the ISP’s failed nanotrench experiment. I agree with you.

Google Fiber purchased wireless ISPWebpass in 2016 to provide broadband in some areas without fiber. The company’s website currently lists fiber service in 12 metropolitan areas and wireless home internet in seven metropolitan areas. As mentioned earlier in this article, according to Google Fiber’s announcement, plans for the five new metro areas will use in-home fiber instead of wireless.

There are no plans to build an entire country

According to Reuters, Jain said, “After more than four years of honing, his team is finally ready to ‘make our builds a little bit faster.'” The selection of the five new metropolitan areas was “based on the company’s findings on where speeds are lagging,” the article states.

Google Fiber’s previous results suggest the build is likely to cover only a portion of the new metropolitan area, and Jain said it doesn’t intend to match the largest ISPs on a national scale. I emphasized… building the whole country,” Jain told Reuters. “What we’re gesturing here is, ‘No, we’re not trying to build an entire country.'”

Alphabet is slowing adoption, so Google Fiber will have to carefully consider how it spends its money. In addition to building fiber-to-the-home, it will “continue to pursue wireless services for multi-unit buildings through the Webpass brand,” and in some cases “leasing local fiber networks from other providers,” Reuters said. writing.

“The intention is to build a successful business in its own right, and that’s what we’re trying to do with Google Fiber… Rich Parents’ Wallets.”

