How the Inflation Reduction Act Will Accelerate Climate Tech Startups





About 1,000 of the more than 80 million single-family homes in the US use geothermal heat pumps from Dandelion Energy, a startup spun out of Google. (Another 1,200 have ordered heat pumps.) But that number is likely to grow rapidly, and the company is so far the only business, thanks to support for climate technology under inflation. There is the possibility of expanding the business from the Northeast where it is located. reduction method.

It works on climate solutions backed by massive new climate legislation, including $369 billion in funding for everything from solar power and electric buses to subsidies to help home renovations. We are one of hundreds of companies in

“This bill is just a monumental catalyst to promote a number of technologies that will help decarbonise many different sectors,” said Shayle Kann, partner at venture capital firm Energy Impact Partners. increase. “Basically, we do it by making the clean option pretty cheap across the board. is suddenly much cheaper to adopt.”

For example, dandelion heat pump technology, which works by harnessing underground geothermal heat, would benefit from greater government incentives for customers. Under the Inflation Control Act, households can receive tax credits of up to 30% of the price of home renovations to improve energy efficiency, such as installing heat pumps. Perhaps more importantly, the incentive will last his decade. This ensures that investors can put more money into helping start-ups like Dandelion grow.

In the past, businesses have suffered from unpredictability as short-term government incentives for renewable energy face expiration and repeated last-minute savings. “People who have been in the solar industry often refer to solar companies as ‘solar coasters. Tax incentives go up and down,” says Dandelion CEO Michael Sachse. It’s like, “Oh, we’re killing it.” “Oh we’re about to die” What this does is give it ten years [of a 30% tax credit]That means you can run your business and plans. And venture capitalists are going to invest. With that kind of certainty behind it, everything can be better. ”

Sean O’Sullivan, founder of SOSV, a venture capital firm focused on climate technology, agrees. VC’s job is to make things affordable in biology labs, chemistry and physics labs, and in 5 or 10 years everyone will change the way they interact with their environment. increase. ”

Previous tax credits for wind and solar power have helped bring costs down dramatically. The cost of utility-scale solar power dropped by about 90% between 2009 and 2020, and is now the cheapest form of electricity in history. (Earlier this year, a paper estimated that the U.S. could save $5.6 billion annually if the remaining coal-fired power plants were replaced with solar power.) The new funding will allow other technologies to do just that. It may help you find your way.

“I think we can expect something similar in areas such as energy storage, heat pumps, clean hydrogen, carbon capture, and electrification technologies such as nuclear and geothermal,” says Kang. “I am just listing a few of the many that will be affected.”

The bill includes, for example, support for zero-emission technology at ports. This will help boost startups that manufacture new transportation technologies and equipment such as hydrogen and electric forklifts. As large auto companies gain new support for building electric vehicles, so will a variety of startups developing related technologies, from car charging infrastructure to smart home electrical panels.

Additional funding will help reduce emissions at factories that make steel, cement, and chemicals, including Brimstone, a company that has developed a new process to decarbonize cement, and from sugar to chemicals instead of fossil fuels. could benefit startups like Solugen, which manufactures

For many emerging technologies, the new policy could drive costs down enough to help start mass adoption. “The biggest problem with deploying many of these technologies is that they are currently on the verge of becoming economically viable,” said Fifth, a climate partner and co-leader of his Wall venture. Greg his Smithys said. “They are just at that tipping point.”

Other incentives in the bill will support companies working on technologies that reduce emissions from agriculture, prevent wildfires and restore ecosystems. DroneSeed, a startup that recently worked with the Forest Service of Mt. is one of the companies that New federal support.

The expanded tax credit for carbon capture will help companies working on direct air capture and carbon storage solutions, such as Heirloom, a start-up that uses ground minerals to capture CO2 from the air. Heirloom CEO Shashank Samala says the inflation-cutting law is “massive.” “This will speed up deployment by several years.”

The company recently raised $53 million and counts Microsoft among its early customers, but the bill brings more than that. The law will increase the tax credits companies like Heirloom can take to capture carbon, making tax credits “stackable.” This means that both the customer and the tax credit can pay for the service. It could help the company on its way to achieving its very ambitious goal of removing 1 billion tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere annually by 2035.

