



Interest in the housing market has peaked on Google, with searches for whether a crash is imminent in 2022 skyrocketing. The surge shows homeowners are nervous about market timing.

Inman looked at Google Trends data and found that more people are scouring the internet for search terms like house collapse than at any time since 2007.

And while the housing crash was also a popular question during the subprime mortgage crisis, more forward-looking questions, such as the housing market crash, now seem to be at all-time highs.

The popularity of these search terms reflects the volatility and uncertainty of these times in the housing market, where prices have risen to all-time highs and remain there, at least, even as demand for housing continues to wane. It speaks of sex.

The surge in searches for home crashes suggests that homeowners, especially those contemplating a sale, are becoming increasingly nervous about market timing, said Tony Mariotti, founder and CEO of RubyHome. he told Inman in an email.

During the pandemic, Google users were more likely to ask, “Will the housing market collapse?”

Those in Idaho and Utah were particularly prone to wondering where the market was headed, with Florida, Arizona and Colorado rounding out the top five.

But the fact that these searches are more popular than ever speaks to how much the term housing crisis has become entrenched in our collective psychology since the 2007 mortgage crisis.

The phrase housing collapse itself was a popular Google search term throughout the crisis, peaking before prices began a prolonged decline. But over the next 10-and-a-half years, the term fell out of common usage, according to search giants, and has been used more slowly over the years.

However, in 2022, rising mortgage rates will begin to hit housing demand hard. Crash-related searches also spiked around that time.

After all, what people ask on major search engines cannot predict with the least confidence what will happen in the housing market. But interest in what happens next seems to be growing.

