How a balanced thought leadership approach can help tech companies succeed





Steven Carlini, Vice President, Innovation and Data Centers, Energy Management Business Unit, Schneider Electric.

Aggressive technology companies hope to lead the way, take their industry to uncharted frontiers, blaze new trails, and ultimately outperform their competitors. History is littered with companies that delivered innovative products and solutions but failed to set him up for success by not properly executing his leadership of sorts. Sony with Betamax and Google with Google Glass come to mind.

Others are overly committed and overly committed to thought leadership. Think of his Theranos with its blood diagnostics technology, or General Magic, which invented many of the advanced features and functions used in today’s smartphones and tablets.

As long as you don’t overpromise like Elizabeth Holmes or Marc Porat, having a dynamic thought leader who can create excitement among your customers and investors can be very effective for your company. Conversely, the lack of effective sort his leadership makes the path to success more difficult, if not impossible.

Establishing influence and credibility

I define thought leadership as not just having an opinion, but advocating for it. Everyone has something to say. It’s about providing a credible perspective that, when shared, grabs attention and moves people. A new light is shed on the topic and people want to know more. When thought leadership works, it motivates others to think about the topic in a different way. It builds credibility and helps position you, the thought leader, as an innovator and your company as a market force. Executing a balanced thought leadership strategy opens the door to building your company’s profile, influence and credibility.

A company that takes thought leadership seriously has a spokesperson who can tell an innovative story, and this person can become the face of the organization. But thought leaders rarely act alone. There may be any number of behind-the-scenes supporters, such as a strategy team that sets the overall direction and sets goals. He is a researcher who reveals the latest findings and a technical writer who creates content. Industry analysts providing feedback. A marketing team that develops targeted messages, personas, and campaigns. Public relations professionals pitch to the media. And a social media team that amplifies the voices of thought leaders.

Thought leadership may require a charismatic leader, but as they say, it requires a village.

Encourage innovative employees to speak up

It may sound basic, but thought leadership must start with the innovative ideas of forward-thinking people. A strategy some companies employ is to keep executives in the room until they come up with new ideas. This may work for some, but I believe that strong ideas can and do come from people in different roles within an organization. And innovation leaders have a responsibility to empower these people. It’s about not just listening to them, but motivating them to speak up in the first place.

This can be accomplished in multiple ways. Employees can submit ideas through the company portal. There, the proposals are consolidated and reviewed. Companies host Innovation Idea Challenges, where individuals or groups can submit new ideas for competitive rewards. Reviewing your company’s patent submissions is another option. Engineers often submit detailed patent proposals that, though innovative, are never published internally.

How to take advantage of thought leadership opportunities

Once you’ve identified what you want to emphasize in your thought leadership effort, you should ask a few questions.

What is the most effective way to engage a key audience with our thought leadership?

If you’re successful in getting the attention of customers, prospects, and the media, how do you grow it?

How can you translate your thought leadership efforts into real solutions to better serve your customers?

The answers to these questions will vary depending on what you want to say about your company and your thought leadership efforts, but I wanted to share these pointers to help shape your outreach.

Speed ​​matters. Technology is your friend. Use it for speed. A video shoot in a recording studio with a director and make-up artist is beneficial. But it is possible to self-generate similar recordings, and quickly turn around to face or respond to important, possibly newsworthy, issues.

Don’t waste your time. Stay to the point during videos and press tapings, especially in social media posts. Viewers only need to pay attention to a piece of content for a few seconds before moving on to the next piece of content.

Amplification is king. Build your story and content to maximize your exposure. Know your channels for sharing your thought leadership: websites, social media handles, industry media, industry podcasts, webinars, in-person or virtual speaking engagements.

Focus on your customers. The right people in your company know where to find current and potential customers (virtual or physical) and need to focus their efforts there.

Know when to be provocative. Often when you are trying to establish your first position or enter a new market, you should be provocative.

Be passionate. You must be deeply interested in your topic.

Successful thought leaders are go-to people in their fields. They are trusted professionals who move and inspire with innovative ideas and new ways of looking at things. Over time, they create a group of devoted followers who share their publications, attend speaking events, and offer invitations to give industry keynotes.

Establishing thought leaders requires time and effort from all involved, but the rewards of a well-balanced and well-executed thought leadership strategy are invaluable.

