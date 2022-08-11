Google Fiber is growing again





Google Fiber is expanding again.

The internet service provider that the search giant launched 12 years ago will begin delivering high-speed internet to Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska and Nevada over the next few years, Google Fiber CEO Dinni Jain said Wednesday. mentioned in a blog post.

Mesa, Arizona and Colorado Springs, Colorado are among the first cities to receive the new service. Google Fiber is in discussions with city leaders about where it will serve next. Google says it considers existing internet availability and services when deciding where to expand its services.

The planned expansion follows the launch of Google Fiber services in West Des Moines, Iowa in March. This marks the service’s first expansion into a new state in five years. Google declined comments outside of blog posts.

Growth in Google Fiber comes as the search giant continues to develop beyond its core advertising business. The company has expanded its business into smart home, headphones, health, game streaming, and more. Still, advertising remains Google’s main business, accounting for more than 80% of his revenue in 2021. Google held his 83% share of the search market as of July.

Google has long wanted to enter the ISP market and has asked the Federal Communications Commission to introduce a “gigabit bill” to Congress. Instead of waiting for Congress to act, Google decided to start its own high-speed internet project. Google Fiber has attracted interest from cities looking for faster internet access.

Google Fiber began serving homes in Kansas City, Kansas in 2012. In 2013, a fiber installation was announced in Austin, Texas. In 2015, Fiber added several cities to its list, including Atlanta. Nashville, Tennessee. San Antonio, Texas. Charlotte and Laurie Durham, North Carolina.

