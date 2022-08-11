A Busy Summer in Medical Technology Policy





Chris White, political consultant at White House Communications, expert in medical technology policy and regulation, president of the Urology Trade Association, Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine, and trustee of the Institute for Medical Ethics House provides an update on a series of senior appointments and ongoing policy changes. despite summer vacation.

Britain’s prime minister may be in name only, but the Conservatives have chosen Boris Johnson’s successor to be announced on September 5, and Health Secretary Steve Barkley may be just a provisional appointment until then. Maybe, but the world of medtech didn’t come to a policy halt as expected over the summer.

The recently created Directorate General of MedTech, Department of Health and Human Services, established to foster innovation in medical technology, facilitate rapid adoption of new devices and reduce overall system costs for the NHS, has former Director General A new Director, David Lawson, has been appointed as Chris of . Sterling, move on to new challenges.

Lawson is currently Chief Procurement Officer for Guys and St Thomas NHS Foundation Trust. Hopefully, he realizes that medical technology is not necessarily a unit cost, but a system-wide cost to keep patients healthy longer and to stay in hospitals for fewer treatments delivered more effectively. I understand.

We also have a new Commissioner for Patient Safety. After a pre-appointment hearing at the House Committee on Health and Human Services chaired by former Secretary of Health Jeremy Hunt, Dr. Until 2021 she served as a Guardian for the NHS’s National Women’s Health background.

Hughess’ appointment follows a patient safety investigation and report launched in February 2018 by former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and led by Baroness Julia Cumberlege. Effects of three adverse medical events:

Hormonal pregnancy tests such as Primodos, which were withdrawn from the market in the late 1970s and thought to be associated with birth defects and miscarriages. Sodium valproate is an effective antiepileptic drug that causes physical malformations, autism, and developmental delay in many children when taken by mothers during pregnancy. Pelvic mesh implant used for surgical repair of pelvic organ prolapse and management of stress urinary incontinence. Its use is associated with disability, life changes and complications.

With the change of Health Secretary from Hunt to Sajid Javid, DHSC officials sought to abandon Cumberlege’s key recommendation to appoint and empower a patient safety commissioner. The House of Lords then struck back most effectively during a debate on the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act 2021, arguing that government ministers should be held accountable and appointed ahead.

This review also laid the groundwork for a new system of reporting device hazards so that all devices could be linked to an implantable device patient-identifiable database. In the future, this will enable earlier identification of problem patterns and better and faster identification of risk factors, promoting overall patient safety.

The pharmaceutical and health care products regulator has also addressed the government’s response to the government’s consultations on the post-Brexit regulatory environment, with the agency reviewing the Northern Ireland Protocol, conformity, device certification, classification, surveillance, and all remain high priority to watch. The official will be busy in August and September.

However, one thing currently delayed by the lack of political leadership within the Department of Health and Human Services is the long-awaited announcement of the MedTech strategy. The first announcement was scheduled for his January of this year, but was delayed hours and hours. Again, because politics got in the way. We are waiting with bated breath for strategies to be articulated to meet the goals of the Directorate General of Medical Technology. Behind this strategy, the entire industry can come together with a determination to drive new innovations for the benefit of industry, clinicians and patients. Publication is currently scheduled for October.

By the time my next article is published in early September, we may even know the identities of the new prime minister, new health secretary, and members of parliament under the secretary of state for technology, innovation and life sciences. Currently, Sir Kamala is the former Academic and Research Director of the Institute of Economic Affairs. He also previously served as a Conservative MEP in the European Parliament. Will he survive in office or will he become the next innocent victim of the former Johnson’s SS culling?

