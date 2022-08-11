Georgia Tech Transforms Fertilizer Production with $26 Million Partnership with National Science Foundation





The Center for the Promotion of Sustainable Decentralized Fertilizer Production (CASFER) is a collaboration between the National Science Foundation (NSF) and five universities.

Paul Kohl (Department of Chemistry and Biomolecular Engineering) and Marta Hatzell (George W. Woodruff Department of Mechanical Engineering) will lead the CASFER effort at Georgia Tech.

Thanks to efforts to combat climate change, many have heard the catchphrase that this catchphrase closes the carbon loop. This is a global effort to convert carbon dioxide into something useful to reduce the negative impact of pollution on our planet. Another environmental challenge concerns nitrogen, not carbon dioxide. An ambitious plan is underway to close the nitrogen loop, which has the potential to revolutionize agriculture in the United States and around the world.

Georgia Tech, along with four other universities, will become part of CASFER, the NSF Engineering Research Center (NSF-ERC). Backed by an initial $26 million grant from NSF, CASFER will help the United States eliminate nitrogen cycle pollution by developing new technologies and programs for the recovery, recycling, and production of decarbonized nitrogen-based fertilizers (NBF). We are trying to transform from a low-carbon economy to a nitrogen cycle economy. Georgia Tech, which includes Florida Agricultural and Mechanical College, Case Western Reserve University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Texas Tech University, serves as CASFER’s headquarters.

Nitrogen has many commercial uses, but one of the most important uses is NBF for growing food. NBF is dumped into the fields, but most is not used, with 80% being washed away and wasted, ultimately becoming a watershed pollutant. The university team, with NSF support, will try to recover and reuse nitrogen compounds, the main ingredients in fertilizer.

By taking pollutants out of water and transforming them into usable ones, we are taking the negative and making the positive out of it, says Thomas L. Gossage, Regents Professor of Chemistry and Biomolecular Engineering (ChBE). Chairman Paul Kohl said. An associate professor at the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering, he, along with Marta Hatzell, co-leads his CASFER effort at Georgia Tech. This process reduces pollution and lowers agricultural costs.

CASFER has three focus areas it pursues to achieve its goals. The first is to measure and analyze data to identify new opportunities and locations for collecting discarded manure, and to determine exactly how manure affects individual environments.

The second area that Kohl and Hatzels focus on is the actual collection and separation of nitrogen compounds from the three types of environments in which they commonly appear: production farms, livestock farms, and wastewater treatment plants. They develop specialized separation methods to remove nitrogen contaminants from various environments and create new types of polymer membranes that separate and concentrate compounds into solutions that can be transformed for future use. Work will begin in a Georgia Tech lab, but then the team will build a testbed portable lab the size of a small trailer to test the isolation method in the field.

All our separation technology will be modularized, electrified and significantly decarbonized, Hatzell said. Our overall goal is to design a process that synthesizes new fertilizer from waste or recovers used fertilizer at the same or lower price than traditional chemical manufacturing processes.

The third area is the reconversion of concentrated solutions into usable fertilizers. Mankind has been making fertilizer the same way he has for over 100 years. It uses expensive chemical processes and requires a scarce resource, natural gas. CASFER researchers will develop transformation methods for creating new fertilizers and strategies for returning it to fields to grow crops.

One of the strengths of the NSF Engineering Research Center is its ability to bring together interdisciplinary academic teams to conduct convergent research and identify new approaches to thorny societal challenges, said Susan Margulies, NSF’s assistant director of engineering. . With her own testbed and industry partners, the center innovates and translates effective and sustainable solutions.

CASFER is poised to bring about dramatic change in the agricultural industry. Since the inception of the Engineering Research Center program in 1985, NSF has awarded Open ERC less than 100 of his grants. The ERC aims to foster innovation and collaboration between industry leaders, government agencies, and institutions of higher education.

For decades, the NSF Engineering Research Center has transformed technology and fostered innovation in America through bold research, collaborative partnerships, and a deep commitment to inclusiveness and increased participation, said NSF Director Seturaman Panchanathan. I’ve been His new NSF center continues a legacy of impact that improves lives across the country.

Looking ahead, universities will initiate workforce development efforts such as training and education to prepare a new generation of farmers and scientists to work in a circular nitrogen economy.

Georgia Tech researchers involved in the grant include ChBE’s Kohl (Co-Thrust Leader), Andrew Medford, and Joseph Scott. Peter Hesketh (Co-Thrust Leader) and Hatzell (Thrust Leader/Co-PI) from Woodruff School. Mary-Lynn Realff from the Materials Science and Engineering Department. Lizanne DeStefano of CEISMC (EWD lead). Jie Xu and Milad Navaei from the Georgia Tech Institute.

